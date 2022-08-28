Macon First Presbyterian Day imposes its will on La Fayette Chambers

Macon First Presbyterian Day showed it had the juice to douse La Fayette Chambers in a points barrage during a 34-3 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 27.
Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Macon First Presbyterian Day and La Fayette Chambers were both scoreless.
The Vikings held on with a 34-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.
