High School Sports

GHSA teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 10

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

By
18 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.6 - Grayson

10.5 - Hillgrove

11.6 - Buford

12.5 - Lowndes

13.1 - North Gwinnett

13.3 - Norcross

13.6 - Carrollton

13.6 - Collins Hill

14.6 - Mill Creek

15.1 - West Forsyth

Class 5A

10.6 - Hughes

11.3 - Milton

13.0 - New Manchester

13.0 - Coffee

13.3 - East Paulding

13.3 - Decatur

13.9 - Thomas County Central

15.0 - Woodward Academy

15.3 - Sprayberry

15.6 - Rome

Class 4A

3.4 - Marist

6.7 - Cartersville

7.5 - Ola

10.6 - North Oconee

10.8 - Cedartown

12.4 - Blessed Trinity

12.8 - St. Pius

13.1 - Harris County

14.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)

14.9 - Hampton

14.9 - Eastside

Class 3A

9.3 - Long County

9.6 - Calvary Day

10.3 - Sandy Creek

11.0 - Douglass

11.1 - Westside (Augusta)

12.2 - Harlem

14.0 - Cherokee Bluff

15.4 - Oconee County

15.6 - LaGrange

15.8 - Mary Persons

Class 2A

5.5 - Carver (Columbus)

6.9 - Pierce County

8.0 - Hebron Christian

9.5 - Carver (Atlanta)

11.4 - Sumter County

13.3 - North Cobb Christian

13.4 - Lovett

15.0 - Thomson

15.1 - Burke County

15.9 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Class A Division I

7.6 - Fannin County

7.7 - Savannah Christian

10.3 - Lamar County

12.3 - Jasper County

12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian

13.1 - Mount Paran Christian

13.5 - Dublin

13.7 - Toombs County

13.8 - Northeast

13.9 - Jeff Davis

Class A Division II

8.0 - Metter

8.2 - Manchester

9.3 - Lincoln County

10.0 - Wilcox County

10.5 - Miller County

10.9 - Taylor County

11.0 - Johnson County

11.7 - Emanuel County Institute

12.4 - Greene County

13.5 - McIntosh County Academy

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

