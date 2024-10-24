GHSA teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 10

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.6 - Grayson
10.5 - Hillgrove
11.6 - Buford
12.5 - Lowndes
13.1 - North Gwinnett
13.3 - Norcross
13.6 - Carrollton
13.6 - Collins Hill
14.6 - Mill Creek
15.1 - West Forsyth
Class 5A
10.6 - Hughes
11.3 - Milton
13.0 - New Manchester
13.0 - Coffee
13.3 - East Paulding
13.3 - Decatur
13.9 - Thomas County Central
15.0 - Woodward Academy
15.3 - Sprayberry
15.6 - Rome
Class 4A
3.4 - Marist
6.7 - Cartersville
7.5 - Ola
10.6 - North Oconee
10.8 - Cedartown
12.4 - Blessed Trinity
12.8 - St. Pius
13.1 - Harris County
14.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)
14.9 - Hampton
14.9 - Eastside
Class 3A
9.3 - Long County
9.6 - Calvary Day
10.3 - Sandy Creek
11.0 - Douglass
11.1 - Westside (Augusta)
12.2 - Harlem
14.0 - Cherokee Bluff
15.4 - Oconee County
15.6 - LaGrange
15.8 - Mary Persons
Class 2A
5.5 - Carver (Columbus)
6.9 - Pierce County
8.0 - Hebron Christian
9.5 - Carver (Atlanta)
11.4 - Sumter County
13.3 - North Cobb Christian
13.4 - Lovett
15.0 - Thomson
15.1 - Burke County
15.9 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Class A Division I
7.6 - Fannin County
7.7 - Savannah Christian
10.3 - Lamar County
12.3 - Jasper County
12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian
13.1 - Mount Paran Christian
13.5 - Dublin
13.7 - Toombs County
13.8 - Northeast
13.9 - Jeff Davis
Class A Division II
8.0 - Metter
8.2 - Manchester
9.3 - Lincoln County
10.0 - Wilcox County
10.5 - Miller County
10.9 - Taylor County
11.0 - Johnson County
11.7 - Emanuel County Institute
12.4 - Greene County
13.5 - McIntosh County Academy
