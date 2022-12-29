Gainesville North Hall defeats Gainesville Lakeview in lopsided affair

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gainesville North Hall turned out the lights on Gainesville Lakeview 75-49 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Gainesville North Hall an 18-17 lead over Gainesville Lakeview.
The Trojans registered a 29-27 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Gainesville North Hall darted to a 50-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 25-9 points differential.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC