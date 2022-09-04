Fairbanks Lathrop darts by Eagle River in easy victory

Fairbanks Lathrop delivered all the smoke to disorient Eagle River and flew away with a 35-7 win in an Alaska high school football matchup on September 3.
The Malemutes’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Malemutes’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
