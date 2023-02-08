Cumming North Forsyth dismantles Winder Apalachee in convincing manner

Cumming North Forsyth showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Winder Apalachee 71-25 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 7.
In recent action on January 27, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Jefferson Jackson County. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest