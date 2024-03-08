BreakingNews
Augusta Westside routs Lyons Toombs County

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Augusta Westside dismissed Lyons Toombs County by a 64-29 count in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on March 7.

Recently on March 2, Lyons Toombs County squared off with Augusta Butler in a basketball game.

