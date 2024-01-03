Where teams stand as play begins in first week of new year

The 2024 portion of the Class 6A high school basketball season begins Tuesday night, with region play getting under way in full force across the state.
All but one of the eight regions has had at least one region game played through the first few weeks of the season, and leaders are beginning to emerge.
One region to watch will be Region 5, where the boys teams from Hughes and defending state champion Alexander and the girls from Hughes, New Manchester and Alexander have begun to separate from the pack. All are consensus top-10 teams except for the Alexander girls, who are 7-5 overall.
Other region leaders include the Jonesboro boys and Morrow girls in Region 3, the St. Pius boys and Lakeside-DeKalb girls in Region 4, the Etowah boys and defending champion River Ridge girls in Region 6, and the Pope boys and Lassiter girls in Region 7.
In Region 1, only two sets of game have been played. Veterans’ girls team swept games against Houston County and Northside-Warner Robins, while the Warhawks boys lost to Houston County and defeated Northside. Lee County, Tift County and Thomas County will begin region play this week.
The league schedule has been even lighter in Region 2, where rivals Glynn Academy and Brunswick split a doubleheader, with Glynn Academy’s boys winning 55-49 and Brunswick’s girls winning 65-53.
Region 8 games begin Wednesday night. The Habersham Central (11-2) and North Forsyth girls (13-0) have the best overall records.
Here are the boys and girls region standings going into this week’s games (with region records, followed by overall records). Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.
Region 1
Boys
Houston County – 1-0 / 8-6
Veterans – 1-1 / 8-4
Lee County – 0-0 / 10-2
Tift County – 0-0 / 6-4
Thomas County Central – 0-0 / 5-7
Northside-Warner Robins – 0-1 / 5-6
Girls
Veterans – 2-0 / 8-4
Thomas County Central – 0-0 / 11-1
Tift County – 0-0 / 8-3
Lee County – 0-0 / 2-7
Northside-Warner Robins – 0-1 / 6-5
Houston County – 0-1 / 5-6
Region 2
Boys
Glynn Academy – 1-0 / 12-2
Lakeside-Evans – 0-0 / 7-5
Grovetown – 0-0 / 6-7
Evans – 0-0 / 5-7
Effingham County – 0-0 / 4-6
South Effingham – 0-0 / 0-9
Brunswick – 0-1 / 6-5
Girls
Brunswick – 1-0 / 5-6
Lakeside-Evans – 0-0 / 11-2
Effingham County – 0-0 / 3-7
Grovetown – 0-0 / 3-8
Evans – 0-0 / 3-9
South Effingham – 0-0 / 3-10
Glynn Academy – 0-1 / 5-9
Region 3
Boys
Jonesboro – 5-0 / 8-7
Woodward Academy – 4-0 / 11-3
Lovejoy – 2-2 / 5-4
Mundy’s Mill – 2-2 / 6-6
Alcovy – 2-3 / 11-3
Morrow – 2-3 / 7-7
Rockdale County – 1-3 / 5-8
Forest Park – 0-5 / 1-9
Girls
Morrow – 5-0 / 12-0
Woodward Academy – 4-0 / 10-3
Rockdale County – 3-1 / 9-5
Jonesboro – 3-2 / 7-4
Mundy’s Mill – 1-3 / 8-5
Lovejoy – 1-3 / 2-6
Alcovy – 1-4 / 5-7
Forest Park – 0-5 / 0-7
Region 4
Boys
St. Pius – 2-0 / 9-4
Riverwood – 2-1 / 10-4
South Cobb – 2-1 / 6-5
Marist – 2-1 / 5-5
Lakeside-DeKalb – 1-2 / 6-8
North Atlanta – 0-2 / 6-6
Dunwoody – 0-3 / 5-9
Girls
Lakeside-DeKalb – 3-0 / 9-3
Marist – 2-0 / 12-1
St. Pius – 2-0 / 6-7
North Atlanta – 1-1 / 5-7
Riverwood – 1-2 / 5-5
South Cobb – 0-3 / 2-5
Dunwoody – 0-3 / 0-14
Region 5
Boys
Alexander – 4-0 / 12-1
Hughes – 3-0 / 8-2
Paulding County – 1-1 / 5-7
New Manchester – 2-2 / 5-8
Douglas County – 1-2 / 7-5
South Paulding – 1-2 / 7-6
Newnan – 1-3 / 8-5
East Paulding – 0-3 / 5-6
Girls
Hughes – 3-0 / 9-2
New Manchester – 3-1 / 9-3
Alexander – 3-1 / 7-5
Douglas County – 2-1 / 7-4
Paulding County – 1-1 / 7-6
Newnan – 1-3 / 4-6
East Paulding – 0-3 / 2-9
South Paulding – 0-3 / 2-11
Region 6
Boys
Etowah – 2-0 / 8-4
Woodstock – 2-1 / 9-7
Allatoona – 2-1 / 7-7
Creekview – 2-1 / 5-8
Sequoyah – 1-1 / 9-5
Rome – 0-2 / 8-4
River Ridge – 0-3 / 8-6
Girls
River Ridge – 3-0 / 8-4
Rome – 2-0 / 12-1
Sequoyah – 1-1 / 10-4
Etowah – 1-1 / 8-5
Creekview – 1-2 / 7-5
Woodstock – 1-2 / 5-10
Allatoona – 0-3 / 0-7
Region 7
Boys
Pope – 4-0 / 13-3
Lassiter – 2-1 / 11-4
Sprayberry – 2-1 / 11-5
Alpharetta – 1-2 / 9-6
Johns Creek – 1-2 / 5-9
Roswell – 1-3 / 5-10
Blessed Trinity – 1-3 / 2-14
Girls
Lassiter – 3-0 / 11-4
Pope – 3-1 / 11-5
Sprayberry – 2-1 / 7-8
Roswell – 2-2 / 6-9
Blessed Trinity – 2-2 / 6-10
Johns Creek – 0-3 / 2-14
Alpharetta – 0-3 / 1-11
Region 8
Boys
Habersham Central – 0-0 / 11-2
Shiloh – 0-0 / 9-3
Jackson County – 0-0 / 5-7
Lanier – 0-0 / 5-7
Apalachee 0-0 / 4-9
North Forsyth – 0-0 / 3-10
Gainesville – 0-0 / 2-10
Girls
North Forsyth – 0-0 / 13-0
Apalachee – 0-0 / 5-7
Lanier – 0-0 / 4-8
Habersham Central – 0-0 / 3-8
Jackson County – 0-0 / 3-9
Shiloh – 0-0 / 3-9
Gainesville – 0-0 / 2-8
