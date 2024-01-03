Where teams stand as play begins in first week of new year

The 2024 portion of the Class 6A high school basketball season begins Tuesday night, with region play getting under way in full force across the state.

All but one of the eight regions has had at least one region game played through the first few weeks of the season, and leaders are beginning to emerge.

One region to watch will be Region 5, where the boys teams from Hughes and defending state champion Alexander and the girls from Hughes, New Manchester and Alexander have begun to separate from the pack. All are consensus top-10 teams except for the Alexander girls, who are 7-5 overall.