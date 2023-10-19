What to watch: Week 10

For a preview of the Spencer-Northeast game, see GHSF Daily’s Top 10 games of Week 10.

Providence Christian Storm at Fellowship Christian Paladins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Paladin Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Providence Christian is 6-1, 1-1 in Region 8 and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 5-2, 2-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 42-10 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Fellowship Christian by 13

Notes: A win puts Fellowship Christian in further position to win Region 8 for the second year in a row. The Paladins haven’t missed a beat under first-year coach John Thompson, and have won their first two region games over East Jackson and Athens Academy a combined 107-49. Last week, bumped Athens Academy from the rankings wtih a 52-18 win. The Storm are off to a surprising start under first-year coach John Russ. Before this year, they’d never won more than four games. They’re coming off a 55-35 win over Union County and will need to win at least one, but probably two of their final games, which include East Jackson and Banks County, in order to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in program history. Fellowship Christian has two AJC preseason all-state selections: junior lineman Josh Petty and senior receiver Josh Milhollin.

Model Blue Devils at North Murray Mountaineers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, North Murray Stadium, Chatsworth

Records: Model is 5-2, 3-1 in Region 7; North Murray is 6-2, 4-0.

Last meeting: North Murray won 35-28 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: North Murray can’t afford to look to the next game, a showdown with No. 7 Rockmart in what could determine Region 7, because the Blue Devils are trying to force a three-way tie atop first place with a win, coupled by a North Murray win over Rockmart. This game was close last year, and is projected to be so again. Norht Murray beat 7-2A foes Haralson County, Murray County, Gordon Central a combined 132-29, but held on last week against Fannin County, winning 31-28. Model also beat Fannin County, 28-27, on Oct. 6, but lost 45-15 to Rockmart on Sept. 29. Mountaineers coach Preston Poag has had a winning season and reached the playoffs every year since taking over as coach in 2016. The Blue Devils are trying to achieve consecutive winning seasons and playoff appearances. Mountaineers senior athlete Judson Petty is an AJC all-state preseason selection.

Union County Panthers at East Jackson Eagles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, East Jackson Stadium, Commerce

Records: Union County is 5-2, 1-1 in Region 8; East Jackson is 6-1, 1-1.

Last meeting: Union County won 21-17 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: East Jackson by 1

Notes: The Panthers, who have yet to play Athens Academy or Fellowship Christian, will likely need to win this game to reach the playoffs a sixth consecutive year, and the 10th time in the last 11 seasons. The surprising Providence Christian Storm beat the Panthers handily, 55-35, last week, to put them behind the 8-ball. East Jackson will be well-rested, coming off a bye following a 55-21 loss to No. 9 Fellowship Christian in Roswell. The Eagles are trying to qualify for the postseason two years in a row for the first time in a program that dates to 2007. They are in line for their first winning season since 2009, the other time they reached the playoffs, when the went 10-2 and reached the second round.

