Westlake football promotes Mitchell as head coach

Westlake promoted defensive coordinator Morris Mitchell as football coach on Thursday.
Morris will replace Rico Zackery, who was 9-4 and 9-3 in his two seasons and left to join East Carolina’s staff.
Morris played at Shorter University, then in the CFL and the National Arena League for a short time, before starting his coaching career at Union Grove in Henry County in 2017.
Morris joined Westlake’s staff in 2022.
Westlake has averaged 9.1 victories over the past 10 seasons and won seven straight region titles over 2014-20 under coaches that also included Bobby May, Kareem Reid and Bryan Love.
Westlake will be in Region 2-6A next season with Carrollton, Chapel Hill, Douglas County and East Coweta.
OUR NEW HEAD COACH 🤝🏾 @CoachMo25 pic.twitter.com/rn8wWpxHT5— WestlakeRecruits (@RecruitWestlake) March 14, 2024
About the Author