Week 8 Boys Basketball Rankings

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Dacula moved up to No. 5 after improving to 13-2 and Newton slid to No. 6. Walton moved up to No. 8 and Lambert replaced Peachtree Ridge at No. 10. The Class 6A poll saw Riverwood move up to No. 6 and Glynn Academy replaced Houston County. In Class 5A, Decatur moved up to No. 3 in place of Dutchtown and Jones County moved up to No. 5 after improving to 15-2. Additionally, Bradwell Institute debuts at No. 10 after improving to 14-0.

In Class 4A, McDonough moved up to No. 2 behind Pace Academy and Baldwin moved up to No. 5 after its 8-1 start. Also, Cherokee Bluff debuts at No. 10 after improving to 10-4 and joins Seckinger, North Oconee and Madision County as Region 8 teams represented in the latest poll.

Thomson took over No. 1 in Class 2A after improving to 10-0 and Greenforest Christian moved up to No. 2 in Class A Division II behind 11-0 Portal.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Berkmar

4. Wheeler

5. Dacula

6. Archer

7. Newton

8. Walton

9. Buford

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Hughes

4. Woodward Academy

5. St. Pius

6. Riverwood

7. Lee County

8. Pope

9. Glynn Academy

10. South Paulding

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Maynard Jackson

3. Decatur

4. Mays

5. Jones County

6. Dutchtown

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Eagle’s Landing

9. Tri-Cities

10. Bradwell Institute

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. McDonough

3. Holy Innocents’

4. North Oconee

5. Baldwin

6. Madison County

7. Central-Carroll

8. Seckinger

9. Walnut Grove

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cedar Grove

4. Hebron Christian

5. Long County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Cross Creek

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Thomson

2. Columbia

3. Westside-Augusta

4. Dodge County

5. Butler

6. Spencer

7. ELCA

8. Athens Academy

9. Walker

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Temple

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Greenforest Christian

3. Christian Heritage

4. Macon County

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

