Week 8 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Dacula moved up to No. 5 after improving to 13-2 and Newton slid to No. 6. Walton moved up to No. 8 and Lambert replaced Peachtree Ridge at No. 10. The Class 6A poll saw Riverwood move up to No. 6 and Glynn Academy replaced Houston County. In Class 5A, Decatur moved up to No. 3 in place of Dutchtown and Jones County moved up to No. 5 after improving to 15-2. Additionally, Bradwell Institute debuts at No. 10 after improving to 14-0.

In Class 4A, McDonough moved up to No. 2 behind Pace Academy and Baldwin moved up to No. 5 after its 8-1 start. Also, Cherokee Bluff debuts at No. 10 after improving to 10-4 and joins Seckinger, North Oconee and Madision County as Region 8 teams represented in the latest poll.

Thomson took over No. 1 in Class 2A after improving to 10-0 and Greenforest Christian moved up to No. 2 in Class A Division II behind 11-0 Portal.