Week 5 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview experienced its first loss to a Georgia opponent this season in a 5-3 game with Buford. The Panthers led 3-2 before the Wolves earned the win with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Parkview’s other loss came to Trinity Christian (FL) 5-4 and that same Jacksonville-based team defeated Buford 12-1. Marietta moved up to No. 5 and Brookwood replaced Cherokee after opening up the season 11-3. The Broncos debut at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Harrison.
Class 6A No. 1 Houston County leads the way with an 11-3 start and its only in-state loss came in a 1-1 series split with Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes. Newnan moved up to No. 6 and Marist improved to No. 2 after stamping its 10th-straight victory. Blessed Trinity also leapt this week from No. 8 to No. 4 and Etowah slid a spot to No. 3.
In Class 5A, Greenbrier moved up to No. 3 after scoring a 15-2 win over previous No. 3 ranked Coffee. Ola remains undefeated within the classification and is 12-2-1 overall and moved up to No. 4 this ween behind Greenbrier, No. 1 Cartersville and 13-0 No. 2 ranked Villa Rica. Loganville moved up to No. 9 and Locust Grove replaced Jenkins and debuts at No. 10. In Class 4A, Wayne County replaced Walnut Grove and returns to the poll at No. 10. Walnut Grove debuted last week after an extra-inning victory over No. 3 Cherokee Bluff, but then dropped back-to-back games to Chestatee (3-1) and Seckinger (9-0) and exited the poll.
In Class 3A, Hebron Christian took 2-of-3 games against Franklin County and moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 ahead of now No. 9 ranked Franklin County. Long County replaced Oconee County and debuts at No. 10. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis swept Cook in three-straight games and makes its debut at No. 7. Cook, which has lost four-straight including the three region losses to Jeff Davis fell from No. 3 to No. 8. This week’s No. 10 Vidalia is 2-0 against last week’s No. 9 ranked Tattnall County and No. 10 Washington County this season and knocked them both out of the poll this week.
Class A Division I saw Irwin County move up a spot to No. 2 behind undefeated top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian (9-0). Wheeler County and Miller County replaced Washington-Wilkes and Towns County in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Buford
4. North Gwinnett
5. Marietta
6. Walton
7. North Paulding
8. West Forsyth
9. Brookwood
10. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Marist
3. Etowah
4. Blessed Triinity
5. Tift County
6. Newnan
7. Evans
8. Pope
9. Lassiter
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Villa Rica
3. Greenbrier
4. Ola
5. Coffee
6. McIntosh
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Union Grove
9. Loganville
10. Locust Grove
Class 4A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. LaGrange
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. North Oconee
5. North Hall
6. East Forsyth
7. Lovett
8. Benedictine
9. Perry
10. Wayne County
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Pickens
3. Morgan County
4. Calvary Day
5. Savannah Christian
6. Ringgold
7. Peach County
8. Hebron Christian
9. Franklin County
10. Long County
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Appling County
4. Worth County
5. Redan
6. Model
7. Jeff Davis
8. Cook
9. Landmark Christian
10. Vidalia
Class A Div. I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Irwin County
3. King’s Ridge
4. Pepperell
5. Swainsboro
6. Social Circle
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Elbert County
9. Crawford County
10. Temple
Class A Div. II
1. Schley County
2. Charlton County
3. Wilcox County
4. Baconton Charter
5. ECI
6. Bowdon
7. Lanier County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Wheeler County
10. Miller County
About the Author