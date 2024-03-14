High School Sports Blog

Week 5 Baseball Rankings

Lowndes’ Carson Page reacts after hitting a RBI double during the first inning against Parkview in game two of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Page a junior is a Georgia Tech baseball commitment. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Lowndes’ Carson Page reacts after hitting a RBI double during the first inning against Parkview in game two of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Page a junior is a Georgia Tech baseball commitment. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
50 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview experienced its first loss to a Georgia opponent this season in a 5-3 game with Buford. The Panthers led 3-2 before the Wolves earned the win with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Parkview’s other loss came to Trinity Christian (FL) 5-4 and that same Jacksonville-based team defeated Buford 12-1. Marietta moved up to No. 5 and Brookwood replaced Cherokee after opening up the season 11-3. The Broncos debut at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Harrison.

Class 6A No. 1 Houston County leads the way with an 11-3 start and its only in-state loss came in a 1-1 series split with Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes. Newnan moved up to No. 6 and Marist improved to No. 2 after stamping its 10th-straight victory. Blessed Trinity also leapt this week from No. 8 to No. 4 and Etowah slid a spot to No. 3.

In Class 5A, Greenbrier moved up to No. 3 after scoring a 15-2 win over previous No. 3 ranked Coffee. Ola remains undefeated within the classification and is 12-2-1 overall and moved up to No. 4 this ween behind Greenbrier, No. 1 Cartersville and 13-0 No. 2 ranked Villa Rica. Loganville moved up to No. 9 and Locust Grove replaced Jenkins and debuts at No. 10. In Class 4A, Wayne County replaced Walnut Grove and returns to the poll at No. 10. Walnut Grove debuted last week after an extra-inning victory over No. 3 Cherokee Bluff, but then dropped back-to-back games to Chestatee (3-1) and Seckinger (9-0) and exited the poll.

In Class 3A, Hebron Christian took 2-of-3 games against Franklin County and moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 ahead of now No. 9 ranked Franklin County. Long County replaced Oconee County and debuts at No. 10. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis swept Cook in three-straight games and makes its debut at No. 7. Cook, which has lost four-straight including the three region losses to Jeff Davis fell from No. 3 to No. 8. This week’s No. 10 Vidalia is 2-0 against last week’s No. 9 ranked Tattnall County and No. 10 Washington County this season and knocked them both out of the poll this week.

Class A Division I saw Irwin County move up a spot to No. 2 behind undefeated top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian (9-0). Wheeler County and Miller County replaced Washington-Wilkes and Towns County in Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Buford

4. North Gwinnett

5. Marietta

6. Walton

7. North Paulding

8. West Forsyth

9. Brookwood

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Marist

3. Etowah

4. Blessed Triinity

5. Tift County

6. Newnan

7. Evans

8. Pope

9. Lassiter

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Villa Rica

3. Greenbrier

4. Ola

5. Coffee

6. McIntosh

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Union Grove

9. Loganville

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. LaGrange

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. North Oconee

5. North Hall

6. East Forsyth

7. Lovett

8. Benedictine

9. Perry

10. Wayne County

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Pickens

3. Morgan County

4. Calvary Day

5. Savannah Christian

6. Ringgold

7. Peach County

8. Hebron Christian

9. Franklin County

10. Long County

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Appling County

4. Worth County

5. Redan

6. Model

7. Jeff Davis

8. Cook

9. Landmark Christian

10. Vidalia

Class A Div. I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. King’s Ridge

4. Pepperell

5. Swainsboro

6. Social Circle

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Elbert County

9. Crawford County

10. Temple

Class A Div. II

1. Schley County

2. Charlton County

3. Wilcox County

4. Baconton Charter

5. ECI

6. Bowdon

7. Lanier County

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Wheeler County

10. Miller County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
30m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Westlake football promotes Mitchell as head coach
2h ago
Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings
Class 7A blog: Grayson’s boys, girls basketball pair best in nation, state history
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do