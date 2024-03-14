Week 5 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview experienced its first loss to a Georgia opponent this season in a 5-3 game with Buford. The Panthers led 3-2 before the Wolves earned the win with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Parkview’s other loss came to Trinity Christian (FL) 5-4 and that same Jacksonville-based team defeated Buford 12-1. Marietta moved up to No. 5 and Brookwood replaced Cherokee after opening up the season 11-3. The Broncos debut at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Harrison.

Class 6A No. 1 Houston County leads the way with an 11-3 start and its only in-state loss came in a 1-1 series split with Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes. Newnan moved up to No. 6 and Marist improved to No. 2 after stamping its 10th-straight victory. Blessed Trinity also leapt this week from No. 8 to No. 4 and Etowah slid a spot to No. 3.

In Class 5A, Greenbrier moved up to No. 3 after scoring a 15-2 win over previous No. 3 ranked Coffee. Ola remains undefeated within the classification and is 12-2-1 overall and moved up to No. 4 this ween behind Greenbrier, No. 1 Cartersville and 13-0 No. 2 ranked Villa Rica. Loganville moved up to No. 9 and Locust Grove replaced Jenkins and debuts at No. 10. In Class 4A, Wayne County replaced Walnut Grove and returns to the poll at No. 10. Walnut Grove debuted last week after an extra-inning victory over No. 3 Cherokee Bluff, but then dropped back-to-back games to Chestatee (3-1) and Seckinger (9-0) and exited the poll.