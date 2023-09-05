Week 4 Softball Rankings

Buford remains the team to beat in Class 7A with East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Brookwood and North Paulding filling the top 5. In Class 6A, Pope is on top and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and South Effingham in the top 5.

Northside-Columbus tops Class 5A and leads Jefferson, Ola, Villa Rica and Woodland in the top 5. In class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa leads East Forsyth, West Laurens, Central and North Oconee at the top. Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading Gordon Lee, Jackson, Bremen and Harlem atop the class. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis tops Mount Paran, Appling County, Cook and ACE Charter in the top 5.

Heard County tops Class A Division I and leads Prince Avenue, Bryan County, Bacon County and Lamar County. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is at the top and leading Taylor County, Hawkinsville, Glascock County and Lincoln County.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Brookwood

5. North Paulding

6. Lambert

7. North Cobb

8. Lowndes

9. Grayson

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Houston County

4. East Paulding

5. South Effingham

6. Apalachee

7. Effingham County

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Etowah

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Jefferson

3. Ola

4. Villa Rica

5. Woodland

6. Villa Rica

7. Kell

8. Coffee

9. Calhoun

10. Eastside

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. East Forsyth

3. West Laurens

4. Central

5. North Oconee

6. Sonoraville

7. North Hall

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Walnut Grove

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Gordon Lee

3. Jackson

4. Bremen

5. Harlem

6. White County

7. Franklin County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Dawson County

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Mount Paran

3. Appling County

4. Cook

5. ACE Charter

6. Rockmart

7. Banks County

8. Haralson County

9. Toombs County

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue

3. Bryan County

4. Bacon County

5. Lamar County

6. Mount Vernon

7. Social Circle

8. Bleckley County

9. Elbert County

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Taylor County

3. Hawkinsville

4. Glascock County

5. Lincoln County

6. Bowdon

7. Telfair County

8. Emanuel County Institute

9. Schley County

10. Wilcox County