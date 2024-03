Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings

South Forsyth is ranked atop Class 7A and is 8-1-1 overall and 2-0 in 7A Area 6 play. The War Eagles have won three matches since a 2-1 loss to Duluth Feb. 23 --- Dunwoody 3-1, Forsyth Central 5-0 and Lambert 1-1 (5-3) in PK’s.

River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A and leading Johns Creek, North Atlanta, Blessed Trinity and Lassiter in the top 5. McIntosh leads Class 5A ahead of Clarke Central, Dalton, Cass and Kell in the top 5. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville tops Westminster, Cedar Shoals, East Hall and Starr’s Mill.

Savannah Country Day is ranked atop Class 3A with Columbus, Wesleyan, Hebron Christian and Oconee County filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Toombs County is the team to beat and leads Union County, Tattnall County, Model and Walker.

Atlanta International is the team to beat in Class A Division I and leads Tallulah Falls, Paideia, Whitefield Academy and Dalton Academy in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Georgia Military is at the top of the class and leads Lake Oconee Academy, Atkinson County, Dooly County and Aquinas.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Discovery

4. Hillgrove

5. Archer

6. Milton

7. Carrollton

8. Grayson

9. Berkmar

10. Duluth

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. North Atlanta

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Lassiter

6. Sprayberry

7. North Forsyth

8. Sequoyah

9. St. Pius X

10. Veterans

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Kell

6. Woodland-Cartersville

7. Chattahoochee

8. Centennial

9. Greenbrier

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Cedar Shoals

4. East Hall

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Druid Hills

7. Whitewater

8. Pace Academy

9. Chestatee

10. Benedictine

Class 3A

1. Savannah Country Day

2. Columbus

3. Wesleyan

4. Hebron Christian

5. Oconee County

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Upson-Lee

10. Richmond Academy

Class 2A

1. Toombs County

2. Union County

3. Tattnall County

4. Model

5. Walker

6. Callaway

7. Mount Paran

8. Jeff Davis

9. Appling County

10. Putnam County

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Tallulah Falls

3. Paideia

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dalton Academy

6. Mount Vernon

7. Rabun County

8. Metter

9. East Laurens

10. Darlington

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Dooly County

5. Aquinas

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Christian Heritage

8. Macon County

9. Portal

10. Lincoln County