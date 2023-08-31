Week 3 high school football schedule

BreakingNews
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
22 minutes ago
X

Thursday’s games

Douglass at Miller Grove

Fayette County at Spalding

Flint River Academy at Cross Keys

Glenn Hills at Washington-Wilkes

Lakeside-DeKalb at Forest Park

Manchester at Columbus

Midtown at Northview

Northside-Columbus at Hardaway

Portal at Robert Toombs

Salem at Winder-Barrow

Winter Park, Fla. at Brunswick

Friday’s games

ACE Charter at Pataula Charter

Alexander at Sandy Creek

Allatoona at Cartersville

Aquinas at Savannah Country Day

Archer at Mill Creek

Athens Academy at Prince Avenue Christian

Athens Christian at Tattnall Square

Atkinson County at Telfair County

Baldwin at Ware County

Banneker at Valdosta

Beach at Brantley County

Benedictine at Westminster

Berkmar at Druid Hills (A)

Berrien at Bacon County

Bremen at Bowdon

Briarwood Academy at Glascock County

Buford at North Cobb

Cairo at Thomasville

Calvary Christian at King’s Ridge

Calvary Day at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Cambridge at Alpharetta

Camden County at Glynn Academy (GL)

Campbell at Meadowcreek

Carrollton at Rome

Cedar Grove at Westlake

Cedar Shoals at East Forsyth

Cedartown at Sequoyah

Central Gwinnett at Jackson County

Central-Talbotton at Baconton

Charlton County at West Nassau, Fla.

Chattahoochee County at Walnut Grove

Chattooga at Temple

Cherokee at Woodstock

Cherokee Christian at Mount Pisgah Christian

Clarkston at Therrell (L)

Claxton at Hawkinsville

Clinch County at Miller County

Coconut Creek, Fla. at Gainesville

Collins Hill at Brookwood

Colquitt County at Tift County

Columbia at Washington (HA)

Commerce at Hebron Christian

Cook at Brooks County

Crawford County at Wilkinson County

Creekview at Calhoun

Darlington at Christian Heritage

Discovery at Stone Mountain (AV)

Dodge County at Washington County

Dooly County at Macon County

Douglas County at McEachern

Dunwoody at Chamblee (ND)

Dutchtown at Jonesboro

Eagle’s Landing at Monroe Area (GH)

Early County at Schley County

East Hall at Johnson-Gainesville

East Laurens at Jenkins County

Eastside at Newton (SH)

Elbert County at Harlem

Etowah at Forsyth Central

Evans at Greenbrier

Fannin County at Pickens

Ft. Dorchester, S.C. at Grayson

Gardendale, Ala. at North Gwinnett

George Walton Academy at Social Circle

Gilmer at Murray County

GMC Prep at Brentwood

Gordon Central at Coosa

Greater Atl. Christian at Pace Academy

Greene County at Hancock Central

Greenville at Terrell County

Grovetown at Thomson

GSIC at Twiggs County

Hampton at Central-Carroll

Hapeville Charter at Pebblebrook

Hart County at Apalachee

Hephzibah at Augusta Christian

Heritage-Conyers at Rockdale County

Heritage-Newnan at Kendrick

Heritage-Catoosa at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Hillgrove at East Coweta

Hiram at East Paulding

Holy Innocents’ at Seckinger

Jefferson at St. Pius

Jenkins at Richmond Hill

Johnson County at Warren County

Jones County at Perry

Jordan at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Josey at Richmond Academy

Kell at Pope

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Butler

Lake Oconee Acad. at Skipstone Academy

Lamar County at Dublin

Lambert at Mountain View

Lanier at Johns Creek

Lincoln County at Emanuel County Institute

Lithia Springs at Lee County

Lithonia at Landmark Christian

Locust Grove at M.L. King (HS)

Lovejoy at Crisp County

Lumpkin County at Franklin County

Marietta at Roswell

Mary Persons at Trinity Christian

McDonough at Union Grove

McNair at North Clayton (SC)

Metter at Pierce County

Monroe at Seminole County

Morgan County at Jasper County

Mt. Paran Christian at Mount Vernon

Mundy’s Mill at Riverdale (SC)

New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute

New Manchester at North Atlanta (HA)

North Augusta, S.C. at Lakeside-Evans

North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan

North Forsyth at West Forsyth

North Hall at Dawson County

North Oconee at South Forsyth

North Paulding at Kennesaw Mountain

North Sand Mtn., Ala. at Dade County

North Springs at Riverwood

Northeast at Fitzgerald

Northside-Warner Robins at Warner Robins

Northwest Whitfield at Ringgold

Ola at Jackson

Paulding County at Harrison

Peachtree Ridge at Loganville

Pelham at Mitchell County

Pike County at Southwest

Providence Christian at Whitefield Academy

Putnam County at Oconee County

Rabun County at Adairsville

Randolph-Clay at Turner County

Redan at Tri-Cities

Ridgeland at North Murray

River Ridge at Sprayberry

Santa Fe, Fla. at Lanier County

Savannah at Groves (SM)

Savannah Christian at Marist

Screven County at Westside-Augusta

Shaw at Harris County

Sonoraville at Dalton

South Atlanta at Heard County

South Cobb at Wheeler

South Effingham at Islands

South Gwinnett at Dacula

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee

Southwest DeKalb at Decatur

Starr’s Mill at Luella

Statesboro at Effingham County

Stephens County at Flowery Branch

Stephenson at Arabia Mountain (GO)

Stockbridge at Dougherty (M)

Swainsboro at Jeff Davis

Taylor County at Montgomery County

Thomas County Central at Bainbridge

Towns County at Union County

Treutlen at Long County

Troup at Callaway (C)

Vidalia at Pinewood Christian

Villa Rica at Northgate

Walker at Harvester Christian

Wayne County at Appling County

West Hall at East Jackson

West Laurens at Houston County

Westover at Spencer

Westside-Macon at Morrow

Wheeler County at Bryan County

White County at Chestatee

Whitewater at Griffin

Windsor Forest at Johnson-Savannah

Woodland-Cartersville at Model

Woodland-Stockbridge at McIntosh

Worth County at Upson-Lee

Saturday’s games

Butler, N.C. at Hughes

Cass at Drew

Creekside at Mater Dei, Cal.

Rabun Gap at Mays

Towers at BEST Academy

