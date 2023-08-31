Week 3 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games
Douglass at Miller Grove
Fayette County at Spalding
Flint River Academy at Cross Keys
Glenn Hills at Washington-Wilkes
Lakeside-DeKalb at Forest Park
Manchester at Columbus
Midtown at Northview
Northside-Columbus at Hardaway
Portal at Robert Toombs
Salem at Winder-Barrow
Winter Park, Fla. at Brunswick
Friday’s games
ACE Charter at Pataula Charter
Alexander at Sandy Creek
Allatoona at Cartersville
Aquinas at Savannah Country Day
Archer at Mill Creek
Athens Academy at Prince Avenue Christian
Athens Christian at Tattnall Square
Atkinson County at Telfair County
Baldwin at Ware County
Banneker at Valdosta
Beach at Brantley County
Benedictine at Westminster
Berkmar at Druid Hills (A)
Berrien at Bacon County
Bremen at Bowdon
Briarwood Academy at Glascock County
Buford at North Cobb
Cairo at Thomasville
Calvary Christian at King’s Ridge
Calvary Day at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Cambridge at Alpharetta
Camden County at Glynn Academy (GL)
Campbell at Meadowcreek
Carrollton at Rome
Cedar Grove at Westlake
Cedar Shoals at East Forsyth
Cedartown at Sequoyah
Central Gwinnett at Jackson County
Central-Talbotton at Baconton
Charlton County at West Nassau, Fla.
Chattahoochee County at Walnut Grove
Chattooga at Temple
Cherokee at Woodstock
Cherokee Christian at Mount Pisgah Christian
Clarkston at Therrell (L)
Claxton at Hawkinsville
Clinch County at Miller County
Coconut Creek, Fla. at Gainesville
Collins Hill at Brookwood
Colquitt County at Tift County
Columbia at Washington (HA)
Commerce at Hebron Christian
Cook at Brooks County
Crawford County at Wilkinson County
Creekview at Calhoun
Darlington at Christian Heritage
Discovery at Stone Mountain (AV)
Dodge County at Washington County
Dooly County at Macon County
Douglas County at McEachern
Dunwoody at Chamblee (ND)
Dutchtown at Jonesboro
Eagle’s Landing at Monroe Area (GH)
Early County at Schley County
East Hall at Johnson-Gainesville
East Laurens at Jenkins County
Eastside at Newton (SH)
Elbert County at Harlem
Etowah at Forsyth Central
Evans at Greenbrier
Fannin County at Pickens
Ft. Dorchester, S.C. at Grayson
Gardendale, Ala. at North Gwinnett
George Walton Academy at Social Circle
Gilmer at Murray County
GMC Prep at Brentwood
Gordon Central at Coosa
Greater Atl. Christian at Pace Academy
Greene County at Hancock Central
Greenville at Terrell County
Grovetown at Thomson
GSIC at Twiggs County
Hampton at Central-Carroll
Hapeville Charter at Pebblebrook
Hart County at Apalachee
Hephzibah at Augusta Christian
Heritage-Conyers at Rockdale County
Heritage-Newnan at Kendrick
Heritage-Catoosa at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Hillgrove at East Coweta
Hiram at East Paulding
Holy Innocents’ at Seckinger
Jefferson at St. Pius
Jenkins at Richmond Hill
Johnson County at Warren County
Jones County at Perry
Jordan at Mt. Zion-Carroll
Josey at Richmond Academy
Kell at Pope
KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Butler
Lake Oconee Acad. at Skipstone Academy
Lamar County at Dublin
Lambert at Mountain View
Lanier at Johns Creek
Lincoln County at Emanuel County Institute
Lithia Springs at Lee County
Lithonia at Landmark Christian
Locust Grove at M.L. King (HS)
Lovejoy at Crisp County
Lumpkin County at Franklin County
Marietta at Roswell
Mary Persons at Trinity Christian
McDonough at Union Grove
McNair at North Clayton (SC)
Metter at Pierce County
Monroe at Seminole County
Morgan County at Jasper County
Mt. Paran Christian at Mount Vernon
Mundy’s Mill at Riverdale (SC)
New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute
New Manchester at North Atlanta (HA)
North Augusta, S.C. at Lakeside-Evans
North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan
North Forsyth at West Forsyth
North Hall at Dawson County
North Oconee at South Forsyth
North Paulding at Kennesaw Mountain
North Sand Mtn., Ala. at Dade County
North Springs at Riverwood
Northeast at Fitzgerald
Northside-Warner Robins at Warner Robins
Northwest Whitfield at Ringgold
Ola at Jackson
Paulding County at Harrison
Peachtree Ridge at Loganville
Pelham at Mitchell County
Pike County at Southwest
Providence Christian at Whitefield Academy
Putnam County at Oconee County
Rabun County at Adairsville
Randolph-Clay at Turner County
Redan at Tri-Cities
Ridgeland at North Murray
River Ridge at Sprayberry
Santa Fe, Fla. at Lanier County
Savannah at Groves (SM)
Savannah Christian at Marist
Screven County at Westside-Augusta
Shaw at Harris County
Sonoraville at Dalton
South Atlanta at Heard County
South Cobb at Wheeler
South Effingham at Islands
South Gwinnett at Dacula
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee
Southwest DeKalb at Decatur
Starr’s Mill at Luella
Statesboro at Effingham County
Stephens County at Flowery Branch
Stephenson at Arabia Mountain (GO)
Stockbridge at Dougherty (M)
Swainsboro at Jeff Davis
Taylor County at Montgomery County
Thomas County Central at Bainbridge
Towns County at Union County
Treutlen at Long County
Troup at Callaway (C)
Vidalia at Pinewood Christian
Villa Rica at Northgate
Walker at Harvester Christian
Wayne County at Appling County
West Hall at East Jackson
West Laurens at Houston County
Westover at Spencer
Westside-Macon at Morrow
Wheeler County at Bryan County
White County at Chestatee
Whitewater at Griffin
Windsor Forest at Johnson-Savannah
Woodland-Cartersville at Model
Woodland-Stockbridge at McIntosh
Worth County at Upson-Lee
Saturday’s games
Butler, N.C. at Hughes
Cass at Drew
Creekside at Mater Dei, Cal.
Rabun Gap at Mays
Towers at BEST Academy
