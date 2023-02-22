Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

In Class 6A, Lassiter tops the class with Pope, Marist, Alexander and St. Pius X filling the top 5. In Class 5A, Midtown leads Chamblee, Loganville, Cambridge and Northside-Columbus in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Cherokee Bluff and Perry.

Morgan County is ranked at the top of the Class 3A poll ahead of Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and Hebron Christian. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald leads Callaway, Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Model.