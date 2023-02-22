Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is the team to beat in Class 7A and leading Norcross, Walton, Mill Creek and Denmark. Archer, Brookwood, Hillgrove, Harrison and Parkview round out the top 10.
In Class 6A, Lassiter tops the class with Pope, Marist, Alexander and St. Pius X filling the top 5. In Class 5A, Midtown leads Chamblee, Loganville, Cambridge and Northside-Columbus in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Cherokee Bluff and Perry.
Morgan County is ranked at the top of the Class 3A poll ahead of Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and Hebron Christian. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald leads Callaway, Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Model.
In Class A Division I, East Laurens is the team to beat and in Class A Division II, Atlanta Classical is at the top.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Norcross
3. Walton
4. Mill Creek
5. Denmark
6. Archer
7. Brookwood
8. Hillgrove
9. Harrison
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Pope
3. Marist
4. Alexander
5. St. Pius X
6. Lakeside-DeKalb
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Roswell
9. Newnan
10. Habersham Central
Class 5A
1. Midtown
2. Chamblee
3. Loganville
4. Cambridge
5. Northside-Columbus
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Harris County
8. Northview
9. McIntosh
10. Flowery Branch
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. North Oconee
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. Perry
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Southeast Whitfield
8. Fayette County
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Morgan County
2. Dawson County
3. Lumpkin County
4. Oconee County
5. Hebron Christian
6. White County
7. Coahulla Creek
8. Wesleyan
9. Adairsville
10. Bremen
Class 2A
1. Fitzgerald
2. Callaway
3. Athens Academy
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Model
6. Toombs County
7. Worth County
8. Walker
9. ACE Charter
10. North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
1. East Laurens
2. Screven County
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Commerce
5. Mount Vernon
6. Paideia
7. Bleckley County
8. Tallulah Falls
9. Swainsboro
10. Mount Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Atlanta Classical
2. Lincoln County
3. Towns County
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. McIntosh County Academy
6. Atkinson County
7. Georgia Military
8. Portal
9. Aquinas
10. Towns County
