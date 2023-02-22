X
Dark Mode Toggle

Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

Buford is the team to beat in Class 7A and leading Norcross, Walton, Mill Creek and Denmark. Archer, Brookwood, Hillgrove, Harrison and Parkview round out the top 10.

In Class 6A, Lassiter tops the class with Pope, Marist, Alexander and St. Pius X filling the top 5. In Class 5A, Midtown leads Chamblee, Loganville, Cambridge and Northside-Columbus in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Cherokee Bluff and Perry.

Morgan County is ranked at the top of the Class 3A poll ahead of Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and Hebron Christian. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald leads Callaway, Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Model.

In Class A Division I, East Laurens is the team to beat and in Class A Division II, Atlanta Classical is at the top.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Norcross

3. Walton

4. Mill Creek

5. Denmark

6. Archer

7. Brookwood

8. Hillgrove

9. Harrison

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Pope

3. Marist

4. Alexander

5. St. Pius X

6. Lakeside-DeKalb

7. Blessed Trinity

8. Roswell

9. Newnan

10. Habersham Central

Class 5A

1. Midtown

2. Chamblee

3. Loganville

4. Cambridge

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Harris County

8. Northview

9. McIntosh

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. North Oconee

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Perry

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Fayette County

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Dawson County

3. Lumpkin County

4. Oconee County

5. Hebron Christian

6. White County

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Wesleyan

9. Adairsville

10. Bremen

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Callaway

3. Athens Academy

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Model

6. Toombs County

7. Worth County

8. Walker

9. ACE Charter

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. East Laurens

2. Screven County

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Commerce

5. Mount Vernon

6. Paideia

7. Bleckley County

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Swainsboro

10. Mount Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Atlanta Classical

2. Lincoln County

3. Towns County

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. McIntosh County Academy

6. Atkinson County

7. Georgia Military

8. Portal

9. Aquinas

10. Towns County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

John Collins: Hawks need better accountability among each other1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates throw batting practice. Here’s how it went
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jackson Stephens didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Braves
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Michael Harris says he can top debut season. I believe him.
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Michael Harris says he can top debut season. I believe him.
2h ago

Credit: Photo by Vincent Dusovic/Fordham Athletics

Former Yellow Jacket Khalid Moore thriving at Fordham
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 4A Blog: First-Round Primer, Holy Innoncents’ girls poised for a strong 4A playoff...
32m ago
Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings
35m ago
School spirit will be on full display at Game Day State Championships
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
8h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top