Week 10 review: Young Eastside back in the playoffs

Last week the Eagles (6-2, 4-0 Region 8) won their fourth straight game, beating Clarke Central 14-7 for the program’s first-ever win over the Gladiators.

“We’ve gotten a little healthier and we’ve been playing well the last few weeks,” Eastside Jay Cawthon said. “I just found out about (the record against Clarke) the other day so it was good to get that monkey off our back.”

If Eastside can beat Winder-Barrow this week, the Eagles will host Jefferson for the region championship Nov. 2.

“We’ve got a lot of puppies running around,” Cawthon said. “We had a young team last year and we figured we would get better and that’s happening a little bit now. That just comes from gaining experience.”

That includes sophomore Payton Shaw, who started as a freshman, and has thrown for 867 yards this year. Junior Jayden Barr (529 yards rushing, 13 TDs; 19 receptions, two TDs) and senior A Cobb (618, eight TDs) are the top rushers behind a line that features talented tackles Tagen Brown and Carlton Belgrave. Marion Eubanks averages 26.2 yards per reception and starts at cornerback where he combines with Barr, Christian Gass and Elijah Davis to create a good secondary.

The defense features senior Jacorey Jackson on the line with sophomore Xavier Joseph, who started as a freshman, and ninth-grader Decorey Crumbley.

Dalton secures playoff spot

Dalton defeated Calhoun 28-21, its first win over the Yellow Jackets since 2016, and guaranteed itself a spot in the postseason. The Catamounts (7-2, 3-1) can win the Region 7 championship with a victory at Cartersville on Friday. Calhoun (6-3, 2-2) must now beat Cass or risk missing the playoffs.

Dalton did not allow a point in the second half and sealed the victory when Bubba Tanner intercepted a pass with less than a minute remaining. The Catamounts also forced a fumble in the second half and were able to overcome 225 yards of penalties.

The Dalton offense was led by Adriel Hernandez, who ran 18 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner was a force on offense, too. He caught seven passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Calhoun’s Trey Townsend completed 19 of 31 passes for 186 yards, one interception and one touchdown. Caden Williams rushed 17 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris County close to title

Harris County won its Region 3 showdown with Northgate, prevailing 35-13. Mataye Youman took over the ground game and carried 30 times for 189 yars and three touchdowns to lead Harris County. The Tigers ran for 322 yards, with Quentavius Walker adding the other score. Miguel Sevilla led the defense with 11 tackles and Holden Hajek had eight tackles, including two sacks. Bishop Adams and Joshua Jones also had a pair of sacks and Ty Durham intercepted a pass.

The Tigers (7-1) have won seven in a row and can claim its first region championship since 2014 by winning out. Harris plays Drew (3-5) this week and finishes with McIntosh, which has one region loss.

Bradwell picks up important win

Bradwell Institute (3-5, 1-2 Region 1) needs to win one of its final two games (Jenkins, Greenbrier) to guarantee its first trip to the playoffs since 2019. The Tigers beat Statesboro 28-25 as Christopher Garrett threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yarder to Tyon Jones. Garrett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run with less than a minute remaining.