Vote: Week 8 Falcons Coach of the Week

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the eighth Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Mark Boiter, Harlem High School

From the nominator: Coach Boiter led Harlem to the region championship in 2022 and the first playoff win in school history the same season. He’s led the team to its first 10-win season in school history after finishing 10-2. He was chosen to be an assistant coach with Team Georgia in The Border Bowl all-star game this January.

Positive impact on community: Coach sends his players down to the middle school to help mentor younger athletes. These young men and learning to be leaders and at the same time teaching the younger student/athletes what it is to serve and give back. He is always willing to help and is always a great example to his kids and also to his coaching staff

Justin Deshon, Hillgrove High School

From the nominator: Coach brought together a community and team that was broken and had no leader. Win or lose this team comes first to him. He was able to lead a charge to repair the stadium and get a new scoreboard and has brought the community back to football. He has overcome a lot of obstacles, whether there are parents not agreeing or kids leaving a program that was unstable.

Positive impact on community: The community has changed because there is more support and the boys are buying in and you can see the change. He has been described as being one of the most humble and selfless coaches.

Brandon Harwell, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School flag football

From the nominator: This year is coach Harwell’s 23rd year coaching high school sports. He has coached flag football, tackle football, basketball, and baseball, having countless wins and titles over the years. However, he always says that he has never loved coaching a sport as much as he enjoys coaching flag football. He truly has changed the lives of all the girls on his team, and as he often says, he believes the most important achievements in his career are the relationships fostered with his players.

Positive impact on community: Coach Harwell’s relationships with his players, fostered on and off of the field, in high school and after high school, is incredible. He is also a counselor at the school, and I have witnessed his impact countless times. When a player injured her knee in another sport, and came to school the next day upset, she went to the counselor’s office, and he sat with her and talked to her. When a player’s car battery died in the middle of the school day when she drove to school for the first time by herself, she came to him. He helped her call her parents and get her car in working order again. There are hundreds more examples of this kind of support within the team.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.