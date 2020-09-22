Trivia: Longest uninterrupted series that’s likely to end this season

Four rivalries played each season for the past 40 years are apparent casualties of COVID-19. Barring the rescheduling of canceled games, what is the longest uninterrupted rivalry that is ending: Calhoun County vs. Miller County, Greene County vs. Putnam County, Tift County vs. Valdosta or Gilmer vs. Fannin County? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Malik Willis, who led Liberty to a 30-24 victory Saturday over 15-point favorite Western Kentucky, played high school football for Roswell’s 2016 Class 7A runner-up. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Westlake.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here
About the Author