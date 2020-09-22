X

Trivia: Longest uninterrupted series that’s likely to end this season

Roswell High School quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs the ball while being pursued by a Westlake High School player during the first half of a semi-final high school football game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/Special

Credit: Branden Camp

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Four rivalries played each season for the past 40 years are apparent casualties of COVID-19. Barring the rescheduling of canceled games, what is the longest uninterrupted rivalry that is ending: Calhoun County vs. Miller County, Greene County vs. Putnam County, Tift County vs. Valdosta or Gilmer vs. Fannin County? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Malik Willis, who led Liberty to a 30-24 victory Saturday over 15-point favorite Western Kentucky, played high school football for Roswell’s 2016 Class 7A runner-up. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Westlake.

