Track and Field Blog: Westminster boys relay team sets school-record at Spring Break Showdown

On the girls side, Westminster dominated the field with 128 points and Marist came in a distant second place with 58. Out of the 128 points, the Wildcats accrued 44 from the jumps, 29 in the distance events and 27 in the relays. Senior Palmer Walstad took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:20.35—which is a top 10 statewide time this season. Walstad took another six points with a third-place finish in the 1600 meter run (5:06.05)—which was also a top 10 time. She was edged by Marist junior Ruby Little’s 5:01.59 and North Springs senior Lottie Chappell—who clocked a National top 50 time with a 4:59.18. Chappell came just shy of her personal best time of 4:58.61 and is a name to watch in the Class 5A field this season.

Pebblebrook junior Dwight Phillips has been this season’s sensation with his record-setting 100 meter dash times and was just named the Mile Split boys performer of the week to conclude the month of March. Phillips, who won the state championship in the event as a sophomore last season made national noise and dominated the headlines. Phillips Jr. clocked a blazing 10.31 time two weeks ago—giving him the fastest national time seen in the event this season.