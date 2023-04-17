Track and Field Blog: Westlake girls, Shiloh boys shine at Christian Coleman Invitational

On the boys side, Shiloh took the Invitational with 124.50 total points. The Generals outclassed and doubled the totals of runner-up Westlake (66), Southwest DeKalb (54), Landmark Christian (50) and Hillgrove (49). The 110 meter hurdles saw nationally-recognized times being posted as Lovejoy’s Kalib Branch clocked a USA Top 10 time of 13.84. Shiloh’s George Benjamin (13.95) and Bruce Southerland (14.07) finished second and third and were USA Top 10 and Top 25 times, respectively. Southwest DeKalb senior Xzaviah Taylor won the 300 meter hurdles with a USA Top 25 time of 37.94—narrowly edging Benjamin’s 38.1. Benjamin’s senior teammate Eric Barker earned a fifth-place finish with a Georgia Top 10 time of 39.03 and profited an additional four points to Benjamin’s eight points. Westlake won the 4x100 meter relay with its team of Avieon Terrell, Sidi Nije, Ji’den Thomas and Antwan Smith (40.40) and topped Southwest DeKalb, Hillgrove and fourth-place Shiloh. Terrell, Keyari Thompson, Nasir Preston and Nijie dominated that 4x400 meter relay as well with a 3:15.87 finish—edging second-place Lanmark Christian’s 3:26.80. In the Triple Jump, Shiloh junior Marcus Thompson achieved a Georgia Top 10 mark and personal best with a first-place 45-6—which came on his second attempt. Thompson was one of seven athletes that hit personal bests on Saturday—including third-place Seth Thomas of Hillgrove (44-5) and Westlake’s Hollis Morton (44-5).