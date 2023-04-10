Track and Field Blog: Spring Break and County Championship Recap

Starr’s Mill hosted the Friday Night Lights two weeks ago and Stephenson’s Jace Coleman took the top time in the boys 100 and 200 meter (10.98, 21.71). Carrollton crowded the podium with Will Jennings (1:56.78) winning the 800 meter and Noah Martinson taking the 1600 meter (4:23.15) and 3200 meter (9:20.18).

The Paulding County Championships saw North Paulding dominate the girls field and East Paulding eclipse the Wolfpack for first place on the boys side. The Lady Wolfpack earned 181 points to second-place East Paulding’s 78. The East Paulding boys racked up 151 points with North Paulding coming in with a 103.5 team score.