Top players by position: Centers, guards dominate on offensive line

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the top 100 players continues today with offensive linemen. A tackle protecting the blind side is this group’s glamor position, but most of these 10 are projected to play guard or center at the next level, and many already do. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered.

*Gemyel Allen, Mountain View, Sr.: Allen (6-3, 305) had 61 knock-down blocks in 11 games at center last season. He was first-team AJC all-Gwinnett and first-team all-Region 8-7A. He’s the top-rated offensive lineman in Mountain View history. ESPN rates him the No. 3 center prospect nationally. Allen committed to Duke in June.

*Aiden Banfield, Mill Creek, Sr.: Banfield (6-3, 280) is a four-year starter and the lone returning first-team AJC all-state offensive lineman in Class 7A. He was first-team AJC all-Gwinnett and first-team all-Region 8-7A. Playing guard, he was the alpha offensive lineman for a state-championship team that set the state record for scoring in the highest classification. ESPN rates him the No. 26 guard prospect nationally. He committed to North Carolina in April.

*Daniel Calhoun, Walton, Sr.: Calhoun (6-6, 355) is a consensus top-100 national prospect. the highest-rated OL recruit in Georgia and highest-rated Walton offensive lineman in history. A transfer from Centennial, Calhoun will be a four-year starter. He’s allowed one sack the past two seasons. He was the only Class 5A junior offensive lineman to make first-team AJC all-state last season. He was first-team all-North Fulton and first-team all-Region 6-5A. He played right tackle at Centennial and is likely to play the left side at Walton, protecting the blindside of Georgia Power 100 QB Jeremy Hecklinski. Calhoun has older brothers who have played at Wake Forest and Minnesota, and his father played at Alabama. Calhoun committed to Georgia in July.

*Caleb Holmes, Creekside, Sr.: Holmes (6-4, 290) was first-team all-Atlanta/South Fulton and first-team all-Region 5-5A last season and the best blocker as the left guard on a 10-3 Class 5A quarterfinal team. A consensus top-300 national recruit and 247Sports’ No. 1 IOL prospect, Holmes committed to Pittsburgh in June.

*Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Grayson, Sr.: Flynn (6-2, 305) was one of the five AJC first-team all-Gwinnett offensive linemen last season and was first-team all-Region 4-7A. He played right guard for a 10-3 Class 7A team. Flynn is a consensus top-300 national recruit. Rivals rates him the No. 1 center prospect nationally. He committed to Central Florida in July.

*Dontrell Glover, Hughes, Jr.: Glover (6-3, 290) was first-team all-Atlanta/South Fulton last season when he played left tackle as a sophomore for a Class 6A champion and the highest-scoring team in state history. Glover was one of two sophomores to make first-team all-Region 5-6A. A consensus top-200 national recruit and ESPN’s No. 5 junior guard prospect, Glover committed to Alabama in April.

*Anthonie Knapp, Roswell, Sr.: Knapp (6-4, 270) was first-team all-North Fulton and first-team all-Region 7-6A last season. He was the left tackle on a 12-2 Class 6A semifinal team that averaged 40.9 points per game. On3 rates Knapp the No. 12 IOL prospect nationally. A consensus top-400 national prospect and Roswell’s highest-rated OL recruit this century, Knapp committed to Notre Dame in March.

*Jameson Riggs, Hiram, Sr.: Riggs (6-4, 300) is Hiram’s left tackle and a three-year starter. He was first-team all-Region 7-5A last season for a 5-5 team. Riggs and teammate Clinton Richard, who has committed to Wake Forest, might be the best pair of senior offensive linemen in the state. Riggs is a consensus top-750 national recruit whose reported favorites are Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

*Andrew Rosinski, Creekview, Sr.: Rosinski (6-6, 280) had 65 knock-down blocks in 10 games last season. He was the only Class 6A junior offensive lineman to make first-team AJC all-state. He’s the second-highest-rated Creekview recruit in history behind Clemson tackle John Williams. Rosinski committed to North Carolina in January.

*Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell Institute, Sr.: Thurmon (6-5, 270) was first-team all-Region 1-5A last season on a team that has only one victory in the since 2019. His film and good work in offseason camps have made him Bradwell’s highest-rated recruit this century, and that includes New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris from five years ago. A consensus top-400 national recruit, Thurmon has more than a dozen offers.

