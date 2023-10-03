Top performances of Week 7: Lee County’s Kromah runs for 322 yards despite injury

On the morning of the Houston County game Friday, Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio wasn’t sure Ousmane Kromah could play.

“He was nowhere near 100 percent,” Fabrizio said. “He has been battling a calf injury.”

Kormah, the consensus No. 4 running back prospect nationally, rushed for a career-high 332 yards and scored on runs of 63, 56, 10 and 8 yards in the 44-35 victory over the third-ranked team in Class 6A.

Top five

*Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 44-35 victory over Houston County.

*Mary Persons RB Duke Watson rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries in a 45-28 victory over Prince Avenue Christian.

*New Hampstead QB Rashawn Truell was 22-of-42 passing for 508 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-31 loss to Benedictine.

*Pelham RB Ken Williams rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in a 40-23 victory over Lanier County.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries in a 48-39 victory over Decatur.

Best of the rest

*Bainbridge DB Javon Cox returned interceptions 100 and 72 yards for touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Brooks County.

*Bremen WR Justin Faulkner had five receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Ringgold.

*Briarwood Academy ATH Hollis Evans rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries, returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and had 12 tackles in a 35-27 victory Brentwood Academy.

*Brunswick RB Jamarious Towns rushed 161 yards on 12 carries in a 42-0 victory over Grovetown.

*Bryan County ATH Tanner Ennis has 11 tackles, five tackles for losses and one pass breakup, caught three passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 58-yard run in a 42-0 victory over Montgomery County.

*Callaway QB Deshun Coleman was 12-of-13 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 33-29 victory over Columbia.

*Cartersville TE/LB Connor Brasfield had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown and had five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one QB hurry and one interception in a 21-17 victory over Calhoun.

*Cass RB Devin Henderson rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and caught an 18-yard TD pass in a 42-12 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Chamblee LB Brodney Taylor had 16 tackles and two tackles for losses in a 35-28 victory over M.L. King.

*Chapel Hill RB/LB Michael Padgett had more than 200 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in an 18-16 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.

*Cherokee Bluff RB Conner Hulsey rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-23 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Columbia QB Cameron Graves was 11-of-15 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 33-29 loss to Callaway.

*Creekview LB Reed Anderson had 10 tackles, five tackles for losses and a sack in a 23-9 victory over Etowah.

*Dade County ATH Landon Williams rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, caught four passes for 51 yards and had three solo tackles, three assists and one QB pressure in a 28-21 loss to Trion.

*Douglas County RB/DE Mike Hastie rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and had eight tackles in a 50-0 victory over New Manchester.

*Eastside RB/DB Jayden Barr rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, had eight tackles and returned an interception 99 yards in a 56-14 victory over Loganville.

*East Paulding WR Cameron Shelly had four receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-17 victory over Newnan.

*ECI RB Hudson Henry rushed for 147 yards on eight carries in a 42-8 victory over Jefferson County.

*Elbert County WR Dakhovin Winn had six receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 45-40 victory over Mount Vernon.

*Flint River Academy RB/LB Cale Cartwright rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown and had five solo tackles, one assist, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a QB hurry in a 31-14 victory over Skipstone Academy.

*Flowery Branch QB Josh Oliver passed for 468 yards and four touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 41-38 victory over Clarke Central. His top receivers were Seth Larson (18-166-2) and Jeremiah Ware (10-209-2).

*Gilmer LB Aspen Hataway had 19 solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a 35-6 victory over West Hall.

*Habersham Central DB/WR Carter Barrett had 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and three receptions for 89 yards in a 34-27 two-overtime victory over Jackson County.

*Hiram RB Kaden Hamilton rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a TD pass in a 49-39 victory over Dalton.

*Jones County QB Devin Edmonds was 13-of-19 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-15 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe LB Josh Cain had nine tackles, two tackles for losses and a blocked punt in a 21-9 victory over Ridgeland.

*Lumpkin County RB Mason Sullens rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries in a 30-21 victory over Wesleyan.

*Marist QB Jack Euart passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 victory over Dunwoody.

*McIntosh County Academy RB DeMarien McNear rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and scored three two-point conversions in a 52-0 victory over Atkinson County.

*McIntosh QB Elliott Sturbaum was 14-of-22 passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Heard County.

*McNair QB Jeremy Victor was 9-of-12 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 50-14 victory over Landmark Christian. Victor became the 16th player in DeKalb County Schools history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in his career.

*Morgan County RB/DB Jay Dorsey rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and intercepted a pass in a 56-7 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Mount Pisgah Christian RB/LB Brandon Bostic had 143 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches, 12 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving, one returning a fumble) in a 31-21 victory over Mount Zion.

*Mount Vernon QB Sam Nazarian was 26-of-41 passing for 390 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-40 loss to Elbert County.

*Norcross LB Andre Thompson had six tackles for losses and a sack in a 41-14 victory over Duluth.

*North Atlanta RB Demeitrus Barnes rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 31-8 victory over St. Pius.

*North Gwinnett QB Ryan Hall was 11-of-17 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on four carries playing in one half of a 49-14 victory over Meadowcreek.

*North Murray WR/DB Judson Petty had four receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, 10 tackles, an interception, a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 48-6 victory over Murray County.

*North Oconee PK J.J. Poole made field goals of 35, 38 and 48 yards in a 52-7 victory over North Hall.

*Oconee County QB Mac Ricks rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns, passed for 84 yards and had 12 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 71 return yards in a 29-21 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Pace Academy DL Hevin Brown-Shuler had 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses and two sacks in a 26-7 victory over Hampton.

*Parkview WR Mike Matthews had seven receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns and six solo tackles in a 34-20 victory over South Gwinnett.

*Providence Christian QB Ben Klassen was 11-of-11 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 36-7 victory over King’s Ridge Christian.

*Redan RB Jamir Brown rushed for 243 yards and six touchdowns on 24 carries and had 10 tackles, one for a loss, in a 41-16 victory over Towers.

*Rome WR/DB D.K. Daniel blocked a punt, returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and had three receptions for 54 yards in a 59-7 victory over Woodstock.

*Roswell LB Ryder Duffy had 14 solo tackles and a sack in a 29-19 victory over Blessed Trinity.

*Rutland QB Marquise Lattner was 18-of-34 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 39-35 loss to Southwest.

*Sequoyah LB Taiwo Ogundele had 11 solo tackles, three sacks and two tackles for losses in a 35-28 victory over River Ridge.

*Shiloh LB Karlique Wigfall had six solo tackles, two tackles for losses and two sacks in a 42-13 victory over Apalachee.

*South Gwinnett DE/LB A.J. Pigford had 10 tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 34-20 loss to Parkview.

*Spalding QB Curt Clark was 12-of-20 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 41-0 victory over Griffin.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had 51 receiving yards in a 38-7 victory over Monroe Area.

*Swainsboro LB Jerrod Steward had nine solo tackles, six assists, two tackles for losses and a pass breakup in a 26-0 victory over Irwin County.

*Tattnall Square LB/FB Thomas Union had 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and 56 yards rushing in a 41-13 victory over Frederica Academy.

*Thomson ATH Kasai Jones, with only six touches, scored on a 65-yard run, receptions of 1 and 20 yards and a fumble recovery in a 55-7 victory over Josey.

*Tift County QB Christopher Martin was 10-of-17 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Northside of Warner Robins.

*Toombs County WR Keshon Deloach had four receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Brantley County.

*Walton QB Jeremy Hecklinski was 23-of-43 passing for 375 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 44-24 victory over North Paulding.

*Washington-Wilkes RB Tamari Curry rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 34-0 victory over Warren County.

*Wayne County RB Matt Fuller rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and caught an 80-yard TD pass in a 37-32 loss to Burke County.

*White County RB Ryan Fowler rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 24-14 victory over Dawson County.

*Worth County RB Kaden Chester rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown and scored the winning touchdown in the second overtime of a 40-34 victory over Dodge County.

Lines of distinction

*Greater Atlanta Christian’s offensive line of Bryce Izundu, Zachary Berry, Donovan Allison, Austin Beverly and Amari Hughes paved the way for 301 yards rushing in a 30-3 victory over Cambridge. GL Tiberia rushed for 163 yards.

*Hart County’s offensive line of Owen Kesler, Mar’Keese Rucker, Adam Broome, Ryan Carey and Eykwon Hailey with tight ends Josh Donkersgoed and Coleman Moore paved the way for 340 rushing yards on 32 carries and boosted Nori Moore to a 284-yard individual effort in a 40-14 victory over Franklin County.

*John Milledge Academy’s offensive line of Griffin Barnard, Hudson Dominey, Brandon Watson, Isaiah Womble, Braydyn Jenkins, Rhen Prior, Kellen Eady and Keontae Whipple paved the way for 478 yards rushing and 105 passing in a 49-33 victory over Pinewood Academy. Javian Butts rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 44-yard TD pass.

*Rabun County’s offensive line of right tackle Jack Hood, right guard Alex Yearwood, center Zach Gordon, left guard Caiden Lovell and left tackles Ta’Quavian Hargrove and Michael Johnson with tight ends Carver Jarrard and Walker James. They paved the way for a school-record 411 yards rushing with 155 yards passing in a 42-28 victory over Fellowship Christian. Sophomore RB Reid Giles rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

*Seckinger’s offensive line of Sebastian Siladi, Jose Silva, Matt Grow, Xander Clarey, Avery Little, Isaac Arocho and Jakhi Jackson led the way to 381 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Jaiman Williams (223) and Harrison Robinson (139) – in a 43-22 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Southeast Bulloch’s offensive line of JoTavion Gaines, Michael Dixon, Brooks Myers, Dalton Scott, Deacon Craig and Clay Williams paved the way for 300 yards and served 30 pancakes in a 30-7 victory over Islands. Kyon Taylor rushed for 122 yards.

*Spalding’s offensive line A.J. Andrews, Jalen Lasster, Ty Smith, Johnathan Sullivan and Thomas Case and tight end Aiden Walker paved the way for 261 rushing yards on 31 carries and 206 yards passing in a 41-0 victory over Griffin.

*Sequoyah’s offensive line of Brady Curl, Asher Martineau, Dmitri Morris, Carter Ligetti, Alex Brewer and Carson Cagle with tight ends Chris Jordan and Maddox Waller paved the way for 285 rushing yards on 53 carries in a 35-28 victory over River Ridge.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.