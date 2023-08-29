Top performances of Week 2: North Murray’s Petty sets record for receiving yards

There’s a new state record for most receiving yards in a game, and it belongs to Judson Petty, a North Murray wide receiver who would’ve had an outstanding game even without his 16 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

Petty also rushed for 42 yards and had 11 solo tackles. Petty shared the game heroics with his quarterback, Skyler Williams, who passed for 461 yards and scored the winning touchdown, a 5-yard run with 29 seconds left, in a 44-37 victory at Pickens.

It’s hard to beat a state record, though. The previous best was held by Decatur’s Terryon Robinson, who had 322 yards receiving in a 2011 game against Riverwood.

Top five

*Jefferson RB/LB Sammy Brown rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, had 17 tackles overall, two tackles for losses and a sack, and averaged 52 yards on three punts, all downed inside the 10-yard line, one that went 75 yards, in a 30-14 victory over Wren of South Carolina.

*North Murray WR/DB Judson Petty had 16 receptions for a state-record 360 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-37 victory over Pickens. Petty rushed for 42 yards and had 11 solo tackles.

*Oconee County QB Titus Watkins was 28-of-45 passing for a school-record 389 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 loss to Clarke Central.

*Roswell QB K.J. Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 233 yards and seven touchdowns in a 71-7 victory over Centennial. The seven TD passes broke the late Robbie Roper’s school record of six. “It was a good moment for me as Robbie and I had a great relationship,’’ Smith told GHSF Daily. “I learned a lot from him.”

*Swainsboro RB/DB Demello Jones rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, was 2-of-3 passing for 78 yards, made five tackles and forced two fumbles in a 46-6 victory over Washington County.

Best of the rest

*Bleckley County QB Kam’Ryn Everett was 16-of-25 passing for 261 yards and touchdowns to four different receivers and rushed for 43 yards in a 34-20 victory over Wilcox County.

*Bremen LB A.J. Sanders had 12 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack in a 10-7 victory over Haralson County.

*Bryan County WR/LB Tanner Ennis had three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses, a forced fumble and two QB hurries in a 51-0 victory over Treutlen.

*Calhoun DL Kristyane Gregory had eight tackles, four tackles for losses and three QB pressures in a 40-18 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*Callaway WR/DB Cam Tucker had two receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown and nine tackles in a 27-10 victory over Cedartown.

*Cambridge RB Tyler Blalock rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in a 24-17 victory over Denmark.

*Chamblee ATH Ed Reed III blocked a punt, blocked a field goal, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble in a 21-12 victory over Towers.

*Colquitt County WR Ty Carr had 11 receptions for 152 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-27 victory over Stockbridge.

*Creekside DB/RB Roderick McCrary rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, had seven tackles and a tackle for a loss and broke up a pass in a 34-15 victory over St. Peter’s Prep of New Jersey.

*Dawson County WR/PK Dom LeBlanc had seven receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown and kicked field goals of 45, 41 and 22 yards in a 48-18 loss to Lambert.

*Douglas County QB Sire Hardaway was 29-of-33 passing for 387 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-42 victory over Mays.

*Early County RB Ty Stovall rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 33-13 victory over Seminole County.

*East Jackson LB Aaronn Blackmon had six tackles, one tackle for a loss and two assists and blocked a punt that he returned 24 yards for a touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Social Circle.

*Flowery Branch RB Malik Dryden rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 31-13 victory over St. Pius.

*Grovetown QB Amare Clark was 11-of-16 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 36-21 victory over Greenbrier.

*Haralson County DL Jacob Starling had 16 tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and two batted-down passes in a 10-7 loss to Bremen.

*Hebron Christian DL Simion John had seven dominant block deconstructions (“blew up the play,” a coach explained), three solo tackles and a sack that took Villa Rica out of scoring position in a 13-6 victory.

*Heritage (Ringgold) sophomore RB Brody James, named the starter just before kickoff, scored three touchdowns, one on a 27-yard interception return, in a 28-23 victory over East Hamilton of Tennessee.

*Houston County LB Xavier Ryan had seven solo tackles, four tackles for losses, three sacks, three QB pressures and two fourth-down stops in a 42-35 victory over Perry.

*Jackson County RB M.J. Spurlin rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, had four receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 66-yard TD pass in a 35-34 loss to Duluth.

*Jenkins County RB Z.Z. Wilson rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught two passes for 86 yards, including a game-winning 76-yarder, in a 28-26 victory over Johnson County.

*Jones County QB Judd Anderson was 10-of-15 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 44-19 victory over Dacula.

*Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe RB Tragontae Lewis rushed for 282 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 11, 10, 53 and 37 yards in a 33-25 victory over Murray County.

*Lambert QB Marshall Coleman was 21-of-31 passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-18 victory over Dawson County.

*Long County LB Kenny Pickens had nine tackles, three tackles for losses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a 38-0 victory over Tattnall County.

*Lovejoy QB Dashun Gilbert was 18-of-23 passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-0 victory over Jackson. His brother, Dralin Gilbert, rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

*Lowndes RB Jacarre Fleming rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while breaking 17 tackles in a 30-17 victory over Gadsden County of Florida.

*McIntosh QB Elliott Sturbaum was 15-of-20 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards in a 37-10 victory over Hampton.

*Mill Creek RB Cam Robinson rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 27-13 victory over Norcross. It was Robinson’s third consecutive 200-yard rushing game including the 2022 Class 7A final against Carrollton.

*Monroe Area DB Blake Raffield broke up three passes, had five solo tackles and four assists and blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown in a 41-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Mount Paran Christian OLB Cameron O’Connor had 13 total tackles, three tackles for losses, one sack and an interception in a 17-14 overtime loss to Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Mount Pisgah Christian freshman CB Geno Houchins had four tackles and two interceptions, one that he returned 49 yards for a touchdown, in a 17-14 overtime victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*Mount Vernon RB Walker Warshaw rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries and caught two passes for 85 yards, scoring a touchdown both rushing and receiving in a 30-14 victory over George Walton Academy.

*Newton RB Zion Johnson rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and had two receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 54-0 victory over Alcovy.

*North Cobb Christian freshman QB Teddy Jarrard was 14-of-23 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over Ridgeland.

*North Forsyth LB/RB Jacob Shirley returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, had nine tackles, a QB hurry and a pass breakup and rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 27-17 victory over Forsyth Central.

*Northgate LB Braxtyn Davis had a team-leading seven tackles and eight assists in a 24-21 victory over Starr’s Mill that was won on a last-minute goal-line stand.

*Northside (Warner Robins) WR Keron Milton had four receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-17 victory over Peach County.

*Northwest Whitfield QB Gavin Nuckolls was 16-of-25 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-7 victory over Coahulla Creek.

*Parkview DE Jaden Brock had six solo tackles, two assists, four sacks, one tackle for a loss, two QB hurries and a pass breakup in 60-0 victory over Shiloh.

*Peachtree Ridge QB Darnell Kell was 25-of-34 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in a 44-36 victory over Lanier.

*Pickens QB Sam Streicher was 24-of-32 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 37 yards in a 44-37 loss to North Murray.

*Redan RB Jamir Brown rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on six carries, had nine tackles, caused a fumble and blocked a punt in a 28-21 victory over Stone Mountain.

*Sandy Creek DL Cohen Jordan had four tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 41-7 victory over Greenwood of South Carolina.

*Seckinger RB Jayden Vernot rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown (91 yards) for the second week in a row in a 44-20 loss to East Forsyth.

*Southwest DeKalb WR Samuel Turner had eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-36 loss to Tucker.

*Thomas County Central WR Tre’von Pringle had five receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Thomasville.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, had five receptions for 103 yards and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown in a 48-36 victory over Southwest DeKalb.

*Union County RB Ryan Fowler rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a 31-yard pass in a 44-27 loss to Lumpkin County.

*Wayne County RB Matthew Fuller rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 14-0 victory over Brooks County.

*West Hall RB Elijah Hayes rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 29-9 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Westside (Macon) RB Jessie Bell rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, passed for 49 yards and had two tackles in a 35-28 victory over Southwest.

*Wheeler RB Kentrell Brown rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 59-17 victory over Lassiter.

*Wilcox County WR B.J. Gibson had five catches for 139 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns in a 34-20 loss to Bleckley County.

Lines of distinction

*Alexander’s offensive line of Adam Roberts, Ayden Bryant, Josh Hagler, Randall Strickland and Corrie Lovelace Jr. opened holes for 264 rushing yards and supported Tanacious Taylor’s 127-yard effort in a 12-0 victory over Lithia Springs.

*The Central (Carrollton) offensive line of Cameron Noland, Ben Hobbs, Eli Summerville, Ben Smith and Spencer Barr helped the Lions pound out 361 rushing yards, 168 from Jonaz Wilson, in a 34-14 victory over Bowdon.

*Central Gwinnett’s offensive line of Robert Pierce, Will Tynes, Daniel Davis, Marcus Major and Tre Davilla with tight ends Chris Owusi and Nasir Beasley cleared space for 407 total yards, 334 rushing, in a 56-7 victory over Apalachee.

*Commerce’s offensive line of Boston Brown, Dante Smith, Michael Duncan, Braxton Epps, Joey Duncan, Corey Suber and Bryson Fleeman open the floodgates to 538 rushing yards on 41 carries in a 56-13 victory over Murphy of North Carolina. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 208 yards. Tysean Wiggins ran for 193.

*East Forsyth’s offensive line of Alex Day, Mitchell Dunlap, Austin Adams, Rick Wiggins, Mason Johnson and Jaxon Mayo paved the way for 295 rushing yards in a 44-20 victory over Seckinger.

*Harris County’s offensive line of Ty O’Neal, Denver Degognia, Braxton Waller, Milton Laufo, John Spears, Will Drew, Tim Hudson, John Drew and T.J. Johson helped produce 288 yards rushing, graded out at 88.2% and had more than 15 pancake blocks in a 30-27 victory over Russell County of Alabama.

*Kell’s offensive line of Gavin Doherty, Khasani Coumarbatch, Harold Gyasi, Vaylin Collier, Keenan Thompson and David Torres paved the way for 322 rushing yards on 31 carries and 522 total yards in a 41-29 victory over Allatoona.

*Lumpkin County’s offensive line of Trenton Brooksher, Jacob Garmany, Matthew Reece, Lane McColman and Will Soles along with tight ends Walker Scott, Dakota Bennett and Mike Nichols cleared the path for 374 yards rushing on 52 carries in a 44-27 victory over Union County in the Battle of Blood Mountain. RB Mason Sullens rushed for 252 of those yards.

*Madison County’s offensive line of left tackle Braxten Waller, left guard Brady Collier, center Walker Simmons, right guard Dylan Kesler and right tackle Justin Smith with tight ends Josh Strickland and Wyatt Morris paved the way for 527 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 609 total yards in a 55-35 victory over Elbert County, which was ranked No. 4 in Class A Division I.

*Sonoraville’s offensive line of Corban Stevens, Landon Silvers, Dirk Junkins, Karson McEntyre and Julian Aguilar paved the way for 536 yards of offense in a 39-20 victory over Darlington.

*Stephens County’s offensive line of Cooper Dean, Evan Lerma, Luke Sosebee, Dylan Hunt and Wyatt Hammons led the way to 496 total yards and no sacks allowed in a 35-0 victory over Rabun County.

*Trinity Christian’s offensive line of Matthew McWilliams, Grayson Ingram, Matthew Wells, Jayden Lamos and Jonah Conaway fueled a 22-point fourth quarter and led the way to 643 total yards – 368 rushing, 275 passing – in a 32-29 comeback victory over Fellowship Christian.

*Walton’s offensive line of Hudson Pruet, Justin Krueger, Sam Trainor, Daniel Calhoun, Patrick Burris, Nick Thorner and Lota Ugokwe was dominant in a 63-15 victory over Brookwood. The Raiders totaled 519 yards on 51 plays, averaged 8.4 yards per rush attempt and did not allow a sack.

*Whitewater’s offensive line of Eli Dumas, Kyan Wilcher, Devon DeBlois, Chase Outhavong and Colton Bradbury supported a pair of 100-yard rushers – Corey Richardson (109) and Blake Battle (106) – in a 42-10 victory over Union Grove.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.