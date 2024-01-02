Top boys players

Williams leads 2A in scoring with 27.4 points a game, adding 1.8 steals. He has the unranked Rams off to a 7-2 start. In the Rams’ last game of 2023 on Dec. 29, a 113-38 win over Schley County, he had 26 points. Against Piedmont Academy on Dec. 19, he had 51 points.

G-F Treylin Davis, Rockmart, 6-3, Sr.

Davis is second in 2A in scoring with 27.3 points to go with 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He’s a big reason the Yellow Jackets are off to a 12-0 start. In the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational, he scored 28 points to win the Jackets the tournament’s championship, and he took home MVP honors.

G Landon Bonner, Putnam County, 6-0, Sr.

Bonner is averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the 10-3 War Eagles. He had 29 points in a 60-55 win over Rutland on Dec. 28. In a 69-65 win over Hancock Central on Nov. 24, he poured in 22 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point total for his prep career.

G Samuel Johnson, Rockmart 5-10, Sr.

Johnson is the second of two Yellow Jackets, along with Davis, to average more than 20 points, coming in a 20.5 with 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals. In a key Region 7 showdown at home against Murray County on Dec. 15, he scored 25 points, including the go-head bucket with four seconds left, to lead the Jackets to a 70-68 win.

Source: MaxPreps