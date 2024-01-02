Top boys players

Providence Christian’s Thacker lone returning all-state selection, pair of 20-point scorers have Rockmart undefeated
ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
32 minutes ago

G Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian, 5-11, Sr.

Thacker is the lone holdover from last year’s AJC all-state first and second teams, making first team as a junior last year for the runners-up Storm. A sharpshooter, Thacker is the Storm’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. In the Ironton Classic in Ohio last month, he scored 28 points in a 69-67 win over Expression Prep (W.V.).

G Ashton Williams, Worth County, 6-3, Jr.

Williams leads 2A in scoring with 27.4 points a game, adding 1.8 steals. He has the unranked Rams off to a 7-2 start. In the Rams’ last game of 2023 on Dec. 29, a 113-38 win over Schley County, he had 26 points. Against Piedmont Academy on Dec. 19, he had 51 points.

G-F Treylin Davis, Rockmart, 6-3, Sr.

Davis is second in 2A in scoring with 27.3 points to go with 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He’s a big reason the Yellow Jackets are off to a 12-0 start. In the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational, he scored 28 points to win the Jackets the tournament’s championship, and he took home MVP honors.

G Landon Bonner, Putnam County, 6-0, Sr.

Bonner is averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the 10-3 War Eagles. He had 29 points in a 60-55 win over Rutland on Dec. 28. In a 69-65 win over Hancock Central on Nov. 24, he poured in 22 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point total for his prep career.

G Samuel Johnson, Rockmart 5-10, Sr.

Johnson is the second of two Yellow Jackets, along with Davis, to average more than 20 points, coming in a 20.5 with 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals. In a key Region 7 showdown at home against Murray County on Dec. 15, he scored 25 points, including the go-head bucket with four seconds left, to lead the Jackets to a 70-68 win.

Source: MaxPreps

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top