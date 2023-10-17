Top-10 teams that played held serve to their rankings

Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson passed for four touchdowns to lead the No. 3-ranked Saints (3-5, 1-0) to a 41-0 victory against Douglass in both teams Region 5 opener. In the other opening game of the four-team Region 5, Sandy Creek’s Amari Latimer scored the game-winning touchdown run with less than a minute remaining to beat Carver-Atlanta (2-5, 0-1) 20-15.

Fourth-ranked Mary Persons (7-1, 1-0) again was led by running back Duke Watson in the team’s Region 2 opener. Watson rushed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in a 13-7 victory against Peach County (2-5, 0-1).

Morgan County beat Hephzibah 35-6 to move the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 4 play and tied with Harlem at the top. Jaydon Dorsey led Morgan with two touchdown runs.

No. 9-ranked Carver-Columbus (5-3, 3-0) beat Crisp County (4-4, 1-2) on the performance of freshman Zion Mabry, who had two touchdowns on nine carries. De’Ante Childs rushed for 161 yards and one score.

Class 3A results

1. (1) Calvary Day (7-0) did not play.

2. (2) Stephens County (7-0) did not play.

3. (3) Cedar Grove (3-5) beat Douglass 41-0.

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1) beat Peach County 13-7.

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2) did not play.

6. (6) Lumpkin County (7-0) did not play.

7. (7) Sandy Creek (6-2) beat Carver-Atlanta 20-15.

8. (8) Morgan County (7-1) beat Hephzibah 35-66.

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (5-3) beat Crisp County 24-7.

10. (10) Monroe Area (4-3) did not play.