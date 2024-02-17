Title bouts set after Friday’s action at GHSA traditional wrestling championships

South Effingham (158.5 points) leads by 50 points over Woodward Academy in the Class 6A championship and Ashton Anderson (285), Brandon Bringer (157), Gannon White (144), Eli Wood (138), Emilio Santana (120) and Christopher Hardeman (106) are leading the Mustangs.

Ola (161 points) has a solid lead in Class 5A over No. 2 Jefferson (137.5 points) and Woodland-Cartersville (135 points). Ola is placing five wrestlers into the championship bouts, while Woodland-Cartersville has four wrestlers searching for championships and Jefferson will feature six wrestlers in title bouts.

In Class 4A, Central-Carroll has 188 points and leads No. 2 Troup (77 points), North Hall (76 points) and Chestatee (70 points. Columbus leads Class 3A with 145 points ahead of Lumpkin County (121 points), Ringgold (94 points) and Franklin County (89 points).

Rockmart leads Class 2A with 196 points ahead of Union County (107 points), Cook (99 points) and Vidalia (84 points). Social Circle has complete control of Class A with 204 points entering the championship bouts. The Redskins lead No. 2 Mount Pisgah (134 points) and Commerce (91.5 points).

In the girls competition, defending-champion Carrollton has 82 points and leads No. 2 Woodward (67.5 points), Lumpkin County (50). Carrollton will feature just one wrestler -- Johana Mejia (145 pounds) – in the championship bouts. Second-place Woodward has two wrestlers – Aneri Patel (100 pounds) and Zammy Okoli (120 pounds) -- in the title bouts.

See the full brackets and team scores by following the link.