Time to break down the brackets as Class 3A begins postseason play

-- Boys: Top-ranked and defending-champion Sandy Creek is a clear favorite entering the tournament and adds weight to the top-left quadrant where the Patriots will open against Stephens County. Also in the quadrant is No. 3 Monroe, which will play Harlem in the first round. But the top-right quadrant also features talented and ranked opponents such as No. 4 Cedar Grove, which will travel to No. 7 Hebron Christian for a rare first-round meeting between ranked teams.

-- Girls: Where’s defending-champion Hebron? Bottom-left quadrant? That one. The Lions are also joined by No. 5 Pickens in the quadrant. If Hebron wins against Cedar Grove and Pickens beats Coahulla Creek, the two will meet in the second round. Also, No. 2 Wesleyan and No. 4 Cross Creek help populate the top-right quadrant, which is a tough out. The ranked teams in the top-right will not meet until the quarterfinals, if each wins out.

Best first-round matchup

Boys: No. 4 Cedar Grove will travel to No. 7 Hebron Christian. Cedar Grove faced a rough ending to the regular season with losses to No. 6 Douglass (45-43) and top-ranked Sandy Creek 84-45 in the Region 5 tournament. But the Saints will have a chance to extend the season with a rebound victory on the road against a ranked team in the playoffs. Hebron also lost in the team’s final regular-season game, against Hart County (59-53) in the Region 8 championship game.

Girls: Region 6 No. 3 seed Coahulla Creek will travel to the Region 7 No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Pickens. Coahulla Creek (18-8, 11-3) won a lot, but the strength of schedule has kept the Colts from the top 10. Pickens lost to No. 2 Wesleyan 64-54 in the Region 7 tournament to end the regular season.

Notable

On the boys side, No. 10 Gilmer hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe after winning the program’s first region title in school history. It has been 66 years since Gilmer won a playoff game. The Bobcats are 17-8, 10-2 and beat Pickens 74-71 in the Region 7 title game.

Boys 3A top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Dougherty

3. Monroe

4. Cedar Grove

5. Cross Creek

6. Douglass

7. Hebron Christian

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Richmond Academy

10. Gilmer

Class 3A boys first-round schedule

R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 No. 3 Monroe

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R2 #1 Peach County

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R6 #2 Ridgeland

R8 #4 Stephens County at R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek

R1 #3 No. 8 Carver-Columbus at R4 #2 No. 9 Richmond Academy

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 Pickens

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hart County

R5 #3 No. 4 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 No. 7 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 No. 10 Gilmer

R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah

R1 #4 Columbus at R4 #1 No. 5 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 No. 6 Douglass

R7 #4 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Long County at R2 #2 Upson-Lee

R4 #4 Salem at R1 #1 No. 2 Dougherty

Girls 3A top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Carver-Columbus

4. Cross Creek

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Dawson County

8. Monroe

9. Oconee County

10. Mary Persons

Class 3A girls first-round schedule

R4 #3 Richmond Academy at R1 #2 No. 8 Monroe

R3 #4 Liberty County at R2 #1 No. 10 Mary Persons

R7 #3 No. 6 White County at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Carver-Atlanta

R1 #3 Dougherty at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Pike County at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 No. 5 Pickens

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 No. 1 Hebron Christian

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 Oconee County

R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 No. 2 Wesleyan

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day

R1 #4 Thomasville at R4 #1 No. 4 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Douglass

R7 #4 No. 7 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Beach at R2 #2 Peach County

R4 #4 Harlem at R1 #1 No. 3 Carver-Columbus