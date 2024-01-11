Three first-place showdowns to watch

Dutchtown (11-6, 6-0) defeated Eagle’s Landing (11-6, 5-1) by six points in their first meeting on Dec. 1. Coach Wallace Corker’s Bulldogs have good size with 6-foot-8 seniors Joah Chappell and Matthew Hinton and scorers in sophomore Ricky Wimbush and Jamir Russell.

Eagle’s Landing, the state champion two years ago and the runner-up in 2023, has experienced returners in Clark Mastin, Prince Morrell and Chris Morris Jr. Sophomore guard Bobby Bugg brings solid floor leadership, quickness and a nice outside touch for coach Elliott Montgomery’s team.

The team’s split two games last season.

Boys: No. 2 Maynard Jackson at No. 5 Tri-Cities – First place in Region 4 is on the line when these ranked teams meet for the first time this season. Tri-Cities (9-5, 6-0) is on a four-game winning streak. Jackson (11-1, 5-1) has won back-to-back game since it was beaten 74-68 at No. 6 Chapel Hill.

Tri-Cities top scorer is freshman Keith, who averages 20.5 points, along with 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Senior Malique Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Jackson’s top player is Mekhi Turner, a 6-foot-8 power forward, but the Jaguars have outstanding perimeter power with Yusef Bowyer, Elijah Brown, Max Young and a fast-break starter in Cassius Watkins.

Girls: No. 8 Jones County at No. 1 Union Grove – Union Grove (15-1, 6-0) can improve its hold on first place in Region 2 with a win over Jones County (14-4, 4-2). (No. 4 Warner Robins is 11-2, 5-1 in the region, and alone in second place.) Union Grove defeated Jones County 49-39 on Nov. 28 in their first meeting.

Union Grove is led by seniors Nadea Smith (13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Jordan Brooks (13.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals). Jones County’s top players include Mya Anderson, Carlie Skinner and Amaris Ridgeway.