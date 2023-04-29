Three champions crowned as eSports season ends in Carrollton

Two first-time champions emerged alongside an up-and-coming eSports program which added the team’s second state title as the GHSA Spring eSports season ended Saturday at the Coliseum on the University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton.
Brookwood won the team’s first title with a Smash championship in 2022 and followed the victory up with a 4-1 win over Calhoun to claim the Rocket League state championship.
Carrollton captured the program’s first eSports title with a 2-0 victory over Early County in the Madden 23 state championship. In Splatoon 3, Discovery beat Northview 3-0 to win the team’s first title.
