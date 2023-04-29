X

Three champions crowned as eSports season ends in Carrollton

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

Two first-time champions emerged alongside an up-and-coming eSports program which added the team’s second state title as the GHSA Spring eSports season ended Saturday at the Coliseum on the University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton.

Brookwood won the team’s first title with a Smash championship in 2022 and followed the victory up with a 4-1 win over Calhoun to claim the Rocket League state championship.

Carrollton captured the program’s first eSports title with a 2-0 victory over Early County in the Madden 23 state championship. In Splatoon 3, Discovery beat Northview 3-0 to win the team’s first title.

Follow the link to see the past eSports champions.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
2h ago

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
2h ago
Track and Field Blog: State Meet and Wingfoot Night of Champions highlight on horizon
5 former Georgia high school players go in NFL first round
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
2h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top