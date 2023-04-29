Three champions crowned as eSports season ends in Carrollton

Brookwood won the team’s first title with a Smash championship in 2022 and followed the victory up with a 4-1 win over Calhoun to claim the Rocket League state championship.

Carrollton captured the program’s first eSports title with a 2-0 victory over Early County in the Madden 23 state championship. In Splatoon 3, Discovery beat Northview 3-0 to win the team’s first title.