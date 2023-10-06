The Leaderboard: Sullens, Philo, Souare rank No. 1 in yardage

Northeast Georgia is home of the GHSA’s leading rusher, passer and receiver after seven weeks of the regular season.

They are Lumpkin County’s Mason Sullens (1,119 yards rushing), Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo (2,180 passing) and Loganville’s Ahmed Souare (825 receiving).

Sullens took over the rushing lead with a 200-yard effort in a 30-21 victory over Wesleyan last week. Lumpkin County is 6-0 for the first time since 1967.

“Mason is a player that understands that the work comes before success,” Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb said. “His offseason work ethic was incredible. He worked hard in the weight room to add 15 pounds of muscle, and he worked hard on the track to gain speed. When you combine the added size with the increased speed, you’ve got a tremendous running back. It also helps that we have all five offensive line starters back from last season. Those guys are paving the way.”

Mason is 6 feet, 1 inch and 215 pounds and has one offer, from Bluefield College.

Philo, the reigning GHSA passing leader, has held his lead the past two weeks.

Souare is new at the top of receiving. He’s surged ahead with a two-game run of 17 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns.

Rushing

1,119 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County [3A leader]

1,075 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County [4A leader]

1,040 - Jeanarion Kamga, Westside (Augusta) [2A leader]

1,011 - Jordan McCoy, Tucker [5A leader]

989 - Austin Clemons, Bryan County [A Division I leader]

953 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

951 - Nick Woodford, Northeast

945 - Cam Robinson, Mill Creek [7A leader]

933 - David Eziomume, North Cobb

923 - Javin Gordon, Stephens County

921 - Darrion Manuel, Monroe Area

913 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County [6A leader]

913 - Quinton Slaughter, Providence Christian

905 - Devin Ingram, Stephenson

894 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

887 - Zion Johnson, Newton

885 - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek

872 - Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

859 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside

842 - Ken Williams, Pelham

833 - Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge

831 - Kaden Chester, Worth County

827 - Fred Brown, Coffee

818 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton)

815 - Kyler Mcgrinn, Bowdon [A Division II leader]

806 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

801 - Elijiah Hayes, West Hall

797 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

775 - C.J. Gray, Temple

770 - Gavin Hall, Gainesville

768 - Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian

767 - Corey Watkins Jr., Clarke Central

760 - M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County

756 - Ahmad Gordon, Perry

755 - Evan Garrett, Northgate

749 - Telly Johnson, Hephzibah

748 - Conner Hulsey, Cherokee Buff

747 - Khalas Finley, LaFayette

740 - Jayden “Duke” Scott, Stockbridge

732 - Tripp Morris, East Forsyth

727 - Antevius Berry, Newnan

719 - Ty Cummings, West Laurens

718 - M.J. Dowdy, Winder-Barrow

716 - Aaron Bryant, Clinch County

715 - Toby Maddux, Trion

707 - Jaydon Dorsey, Morgan County

706 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah

701 - Walker Warshaw, Mount Vernon

698 - Ja’Quan Brantley, Upson-Lee

697 - Damion Moate, Tift County

695 - Robtravius Coney, Jenkins County

694 - Devin Henderson, Cass

690 - Camden Smith, Madison County

687 - Jacari Barnett, Elbert County

680 - Gianlucca Tiberia, Greater Atlanta Christian

677 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

676 - Skyler Williams, North Murray

661 - Jerome Newland, Mountain View

660 - Kimauri Farmer, Carrollton

657 - Javen Parker, East Paulding

651 - Jordan Beasley, Bowdon

650 - Jessie Bell, Westside (Macon)

648 - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

643 - Tyler Rogers, Pepperell

633 - Caden Williams, Calhoun

629 - C.J. Givers, Fellowship Christian

629 - Jayshawn Appling, South Gwinnett

625 - Travis Terrell, Creekside

625 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

624 - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County

622 - Adriel Hernandez, Dalton

Passing

2,180 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian [A Division I leader]

1,711 - Brody Hannah, Loganville [5A leader]

1,692 - D.J. Bordeaux, Alpharetta [6A leader]

1,580 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

1,552 - Ethan Long, Dalton

1,547 - Gavin Nuckolls, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,536 - Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County

1,519 - Skyler Williams, North Murray [2A leader]

1,518 - Carlton Brannon, Turner County [A Division II leader]

1,495 - Elliott Sturbaum, McIntosh

1,457 - Josh Oliver, Flowery Branch

1,437 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan [3A leader]

1,431 - Neko Fann, Colquitt County [7A leader]

1,430 - Tyler Niehr, North Paulding

1,427 - Chase Dupree, Southwest

1,411 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County

1,408 - Colter Ginn, Perry

1,406 - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead

1,383 - Jeff Davis, Grayson

1,375 - Christopher Garrett, Bradwell Institute

1,323 - Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge

1,317 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County

1,310 - Dylan Raiola, Buford

1,305 - Reece Fountain, Rome

1,300 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

1,296 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

1,283 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

1,278 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton

1,267 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

1,229 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,229 - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day

1,227 - Hampton Johnson, Athens Academy

1,226 - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett

1,225 - Judd Anderson, Warner Robins

1,214 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

1,188 - Preston Ratliff, Lanier

1,184 - Teddy Jarrard, North Cobb Christian

1,179 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

1,163 - Ethan Evangelista, Harlem

1,161 - Cohen Peeples, East Coweta

1,159 - Drew Richardson, East Jackson

1,159 - Ty Truelove, Rabun County

1,152 - Marshall Coleman, Lambert

1,143 - Luke Nickel, Milton

1,137 - Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta

1,134 - Ju Ju Lewis, Carrollton

1,119 - John Wilson, Douglass

1,119 - Braydon Scarborough, Elbert County

1,114 - Ronnie Frere, Trinity Christian

1,102 - Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day

1,100 - Jordan Do, Archer

1,071 - Tanner Marsh, North Hall

1,070 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

1,054 - T.J. Stanley, Toombs County

1,050 - Amonte Harden, Miller Grove

1,037 - Cameron Beasley, Washington County

1,035 - Devin Edmonds, Jones County

1,021 - Brodie McWhorter, Cass

1,011 - Jamar Graham, Tucker

1,002 - Mysonne Pickens, Pebblebrook

995 - Howard Holloway, Apalachee

995 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

994 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

993 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

983 - Air Noland, Hughes

976 - Cam Hill, Thomasville

Receiving

825 - Ahmed Souare, Loganville [5A leader]

818 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]

720 - Ny Carr, Colquitt County [7A leader]

716 - Jeremiah Ware, Flowery Branch

714 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County [6A leader]

708 - Isiah Canion, Warner Robins

693 - Sacovie White, Cass

669 - Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute

658 - Kenny London, Dalton

648 - Bryson Campbell, Athens Christian [A Division I leader]

629 - D’ontae Fulton, Worth County

626 - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta

625 - Chase Jameson, Lanier

617 - Gus Anderson, Newnan

610 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh

606 - Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County

591 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

589 - Jensen Goble, Union County

588 - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County

562 - Javarius George, North Paulding

560 - Preston Bird, Veterans

556 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

549 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge

549 - Hudson Hulett, North Murray

546 - Jonathan Stafford, Archer

545 - Montez Redding, Jonesboro

537 - Deshun Horsley, East Coweta

528 - Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta

528 - Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead

525 - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon

518 - Cameron Shelly, East Paulding

511 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian

506 - Jaydan Hibbert, Jackson County

502 - Ke’arrin Dawsey, Turner County

501 - Tristian Sizemore, Chamblee

496 - Emaree Winston, Calhoun

490 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County

488 - Devin Carter, Cedar Grove [3A leader]

483 - Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian

481 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

476 - Lee Niles, Brookwood

476 - Walter Willis Jr., Pebblebrook

468 - Seth Larson, Flowery Branch

467 - Chasen Jones, East Hall

466 - Coker Ormsby, North Cobb Christian

463 - Braxton Goolsby, East Jackson

454 - D.J. Avery, Cambridge

453 - Ryals Puryear, North Hall

447 - Cedric Evans, Spalding

441 - James Holland, Oconee County

439 - Tyler Stewart, Jones County

439 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest

438 - Seth Gritton, East Coweta

430 - Dion Dean, Heritage (Conyers)

429 - James Johnson, Douglas County

429 - Mike Matthews, Parkview

429 - Malik Sands, Southwest

429 - Travis Smith, Westlake

427 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

426 - Caleb Odom, Carrollton

426 - Matthew Miller, Providence Christian

423 - Kee Williams, Harlem

423 - Keith James, Savannah Country Day

422 - D.K. Daniel, Rome

419 - Dom LeBlanc, Dawson County

419 - Keon Davis, Newton

419 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

416 - C.J. Dockery, Prince Avenue Christian

415 - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter

414 - Dakhovin Winn, Elbert County

411 - John Stuetzer, Pope

411 - Zach Stair, Riverwood

410 - R.J. Lindsey, Duluth

410 - Mason Mancini, Etowah

410 - Christian Smith, Lambert

409 - John Cineas, Grayson

406 - Kobe Adeleke-Hokes, Dacula

404 - Anthony Carter, South Gwinnett

403 - Kyle Vaka, Kell

403 - Malachi Hutchinson, Ridgeland

401 - Brady Dickerson, Elbert County

