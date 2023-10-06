The Leaderboard: Sullens, Philo, Souare rank No. 1 in yardage

Northeast Georgia is home of the GHSA’s leading rusher, passer and receiver after seven weeks of the regular season.
They are Lumpkin County’s Mason Sullens (1,119 yards rushing), Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo (2,180 passing) and Loganville’s Ahmed Souare (825 receiving).
Sullens took over the rushing lead with a 200-yard effort in a 30-21 victory over Wesleyan last week. Lumpkin County is 6-0 for the first time since 1967.
“Mason is a player that understands that the work comes before success,” Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb said. “His offseason work ethic was incredible. He worked hard in the weight room to add 15 pounds of muscle, and he worked hard on the track to gain speed. When you combine the added size with the increased speed, you’ve got a tremendous running back. It also helps that we have all five offensive line starters back from last season. Those guys are paving the way.”
Mason is 6 feet, 1 inch and 215 pounds and has one offer, from Bluefield College.
Philo, the reigning GHSA passing leader, has held his lead the past two weeks.
Souare is new at the top of receiving. He’s surged ahead with a two-game run of 17 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns.
Rushing
1,119 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County [3A leader]
1,075 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County [4A leader]
1,040 - Jeanarion Kamga, Westside (Augusta) [2A leader]
1,011 - Jordan McCoy, Tucker [5A leader]
989 - Austin Clemons, Bryan County [A Division I leader]
953 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
951 - Nick Woodford, Northeast
945 - Cam Robinson, Mill Creek [7A leader]
933 - David Eziomume, North Cobb
923 - Javin Gordon, Stephens County
921 - Darrion Manuel, Monroe Area
913 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County [6A leader]
913 - Quinton Slaughter, Providence Christian
905 - Devin Ingram, Stephenson
894 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
887 - Zion Johnson, Newton
885 - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek
872 - Tysean Wiggins, Commerce
859 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside
842 - Ken Williams, Pelham
833 - Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge
831 - Kaden Chester, Worth County
827 - Fred Brown, Coffee
818 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton)
815 - Kyler Mcgrinn, Bowdon [A Division II leader]
806 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
801 - Elijiah Hayes, West Hall
797 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
775 - C.J. Gray, Temple
770 - Gavin Hall, Gainesville
768 - Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian
767 - Corey Watkins Jr., Clarke Central
760 - M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County
756 - Ahmad Gordon, Perry
755 - Evan Garrett, Northgate
749 - Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
748 - Conner Hulsey, Cherokee Buff
747 - Khalas Finley, LaFayette
740 - Jayden “Duke” Scott, Stockbridge
732 - Tripp Morris, East Forsyth
727 - Antevius Berry, Newnan
719 - Ty Cummings, West Laurens
718 - M.J. Dowdy, Winder-Barrow
716 - Aaron Bryant, Clinch County
715 - Toby Maddux, Trion
707 - Jaydon Dorsey, Morgan County
706 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah
701 - Walker Warshaw, Mount Vernon
698 - Ja’Quan Brantley, Upson-Lee
697 - Damion Moate, Tift County
695 - Robtravius Coney, Jenkins County
694 - Devin Henderson, Cass
690 - Camden Smith, Madison County
687 - Jacari Barnett, Elbert County
680 - Gianlucca Tiberia, Greater Atlanta Christian
677 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
676 - Skyler Williams, North Murray
661 - Jerome Newland, Mountain View
660 - Kimauri Farmer, Carrollton
657 - Javen Parker, East Paulding
651 - Jordan Beasley, Bowdon
650 - Jessie Bell, Westside (Macon)
648 - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
643 - Tyler Rogers, Pepperell
633 - Caden Williams, Calhoun
629 - C.J. Givers, Fellowship Christian
629 - Jayshawn Appling, South Gwinnett
625 - Travis Terrell, Creekside
625 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
624 - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County
622 - Adriel Hernandez, Dalton
Passing
2,180 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian [A Division I leader]
1,711 - Brody Hannah, Loganville [5A leader]
1,692 - D.J. Bordeaux, Alpharetta [6A leader]
1,580 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,552 - Ethan Long, Dalton
1,547 - Gavin Nuckolls, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,536 - Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County
1,519 - Skyler Williams, North Murray [2A leader]
1,518 - Carlton Brannon, Turner County [A Division II leader]
1,495 - Elliott Sturbaum, McIntosh
1,457 - Josh Oliver, Flowery Branch
1,437 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan [3A leader]
1,431 - Neko Fann, Colquitt County [7A leader]
1,430 - Tyler Niehr, North Paulding
1,427 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,411 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
1,408 - Colter Ginn, Perry
1,406 - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead
1,383 - Jeff Davis, Grayson
1,375 - Christopher Garrett, Bradwell Institute
1,323 - Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge
1,317 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
1,310 - Dylan Raiola, Buford
1,305 - Reece Fountain, Rome
1,300 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
1,296 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
1,283 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,278 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
1,267 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,229 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,229 - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day
1,227 - Hampton Johnson, Athens Academy
1,226 - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett
1,225 - Judd Anderson, Warner Robins
1,214 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
1,188 - Preston Ratliff, Lanier
1,184 - Teddy Jarrard, North Cobb Christian
1,179 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,163 - Ethan Evangelista, Harlem
1,161 - Cohen Peeples, East Coweta
1,159 - Drew Richardson, East Jackson
1,159 - Ty Truelove, Rabun County
1,152 - Marshall Coleman, Lambert
1,143 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,137 - Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta
1,134 - Ju Ju Lewis, Carrollton
1,119 - John Wilson, Douglass
1,119 - Braydon Scarborough, Elbert County
1,114 - Ronnie Frere, Trinity Christian
1,102 - Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day
1,100 - Jordan Do, Archer
1,071 - Tanner Marsh, North Hall
1,070 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,054 - T.J. Stanley, Toombs County
1,050 - Amonte Harden, Miller Grove
1,037 - Cameron Beasley, Washington County
1,035 - Devin Edmonds, Jones County
1,021 - Brodie McWhorter, Cass
1,011 - Jamar Graham, Tucker
1,002 - Mysonne Pickens, Pebblebrook
995 - Howard Holloway, Apalachee
995 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine
994 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
993 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
983 - Air Noland, Hughes
976 - Cam Hill, Thomasville
Receiving
825 - Ahmed Souare, Loganville [5A leader]
818 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]
720 - Ny Carr, Colquitt County [7A leader]
716 - Jeremiah Ware, Flowery Branch
714 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County [6A leader]
708 - Isiah Canion, Warner Robins
693 - Sacovie White, Cass
669 - Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute
658 - Kenny London, Dalton
648 - Bryson Campbell, Athens Christian [A Division I leader]
629 - D’ontae Fulton, Worth County
626 - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta
625 - Chase Jameson, Lanier
617 - Gus Anderson, Newnan
610 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh
606 - Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County
591 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
589 - Jensen Goble, Union County
588 - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County
562 - Javarius George, North Paulding
560 - Preston Bird, Veterans
556 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
549 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
549 - Hudson Hulett, North Murray
546 - Jonathan Stafford, Archer
545 - Montez Redding, Jonesboro
537 - Deshun Horsley, East Coweta
528 - Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta
528 - Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead
525 - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon
518 - Cameron Shelly, East Paulding
511 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian
506 - Jaydan Hibbert, Jackson County
502 - Ke’arrin Dawsey, Turner County
501 - Tristian Sizemore, Chamblee
496 - Emaree Winston, Calhoun
490 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County
488 - Devin Carter, Cedar Grove [3A leader]
483 - Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian
481 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
476 - Lee Niles, Brookwood
476 - Walter Willis Jr., Pebblebrook
468 - Seth Larson, Flowery Branch
467 - Chasen Jones, East Hall
466 - Coker Ormsby, North Cobb Christian
463 - Braxton Goolsby, East Jackson
454 - D.J. Avery, Cambridge
453 - Ryals Puryear, North Hall
447 - Cedric Evans, Spalding
441 - James Holland, Oconee County
439 - Tyler Stewart, Jones County
439 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
438 - Seth Gritton, East Coweta
430 - Dion Dean, Heritage (Conyers)
429 - James Johnson, Douglas County
429 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
429 - Malik Sands, Southwest
429 - Travis Smith, Westlake
427 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
426 - Caleb Odom, Carrollton
426 - Matthew Miller, Providence Christian
423 - Kee Williams, Harlem
423 - Keith James, Savannah Country Day
422 - D.K. Daniel, Rome
419 - Dom LeBlanc, Dawson County
419 - Keon Davis, Newton
419 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
416 - C.J. Dockery, Prince Avenue Christian
415 - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter
414 - Dakhovin Winn, Elbert County
411 - John Stuetzer, Pope
411 - Zach Stair, Riverwood
410 - R.J. Lindsey, Duluth
410 - Mason Mancini, Etowah
410 - Christian Smith, Lambert
409 - John Cineas, Grayson
406 - Kobe Adeleke-Hokes, Dacula
404 - Anthony Carter, South Gwinnett
403 - Kyle Vaka, Kell
403 - Malachi Hutchinson, Ridgeland
401 - Brady Dickerson, Elbert County
