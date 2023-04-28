Tennis blog: Telfair girls, Lake Oconee boys aiming to defend titles

The Telfair County girls tennis team is making a push to win its fourth straight state championship.
The Trojans won the Class A Public title in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (there were no spring sports in the COVID 2020 season) and have reached the semifinals of the Class A Division II.
Telfair coach Heather Cowart has three girls returning from last year’s starting lineup, with only two seniors. Despite the youth movement, the Trojans haven’t lost a step and won the Region 4 title by beating Hawkinsville in the championship match.
Sophomore Sophie Cook spent last season at No. 2 singles and moved up to the top spot this year. Ninth-grader Sarah Williams is at No. 2 singles and senior Mia Reese is at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team is returning senior Marcie Floyd and freshman Ryleigh Jones at No. 1, with sophomore Sam Marshall and junior Abby Spires at No. 2.
Telfair County has advanced to the semifinals. The girls received a first-round bye, defeated Miller County 4-0 and Taylor County 3-2. The Trojans will meet Johnson County in the Final Four.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Lake Oconee Academy
Credit: Photo courtesy of Lake Oconee Academy
The Lake Oconee Academy boys, who won the Class A Public division last year, have reached the semifinals of the Class A Division I championship this spring.
The Titans are led by senior Cooper Civalo, who has not lost a match in region or state competition for his four-year career.
The No. 2 singles player is Maddox Cantrell, a first-team all-state choice last year who has also been a member of the school’s state championship golf team the last three years.
Garrett Payne at No. 3 singles returns for his fourth season and also plays on the baseball team.
The No. 1 doubles team is sophomore Adam Kalmanowicz and senior Justin Zahler. Both started for last year’s team, but weren’t paired together. The No. 2 doubles team has been the most pleasant surprise, with freshmen Wyatt Imhof, son of coach Tom Imhof, and Christian Moore teaming up to win 11 consecutive matches.\
Lake Oconee Academy received a first-round bye in the playoffs and defeated Georgia Military 3-0. The Titans were scheduled to play Charlton County in the third round.
The Lake Oconee Academy girls are also in the third round, where they will play Lanier County.
