Storied programs bring historic streaks to Macon for the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships

The defending champions are – Camden County (7A), Woodward Academy (6A), Jefferson (5A), Lovett (4A), Gilmer (3A), Rockmart (2A) and Social Circle (A). The girls championship last season was vacated.

IT COULD GET LOUD

Camden County’s reign on the state’s highest class has been a stalwart of the traditional wrestling championships since 2017. The Wildcats also won the 2015 and 2016 Class 6A championships. That’s a streak of nine-straight and to capture 10-consecutive and 21 overall titles, Camden will face a stacked 7A field of storied contenders.

Camden is led by wrestlers Jesse Batten (285 pounds), Joseph Schulze (215), Ryder Wilder (190), Zaelyn Fletcher (175), Matthew Bennett (165), Konlin Weaver (157), Brock Weaver (150), Roderick Zow (144), Waylon Rozier (138), Anthony Santos (132), Hunter Prosen (126), Brandon Higgins (120), Bradley Patterson (113) and Elijah Hattaway (106).

Other high-classed 7A contenders include 10-time overall and five-time traditional champion Buford, which won 6A titles in 2021 and 2022. Valdosta won the 2019 6A title and Richmond Hill won the 6A title in 2018, and both will compete to upend Camden this season.

Returning for more, Woodward Academy’s victory in the Class 6A championship last season marked the program’s ninth-overall wrestling title and seventh traditional crown. Rylan Holder (285), Christian Bell (215), Simon Palatchi (190) and Dylan Reel (157) pace the War Eagles.

WE’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER TROPHY CASE

In Class 5A, Jefferson is trying for the program’s 45th overall wrestling championship and 25th traditional championship. The Dragons won each season from 2001 to 2008 in Class A, 2019-2014 in Class 2A, 2015-2016 in Class 3A and 2017-2018 in Class 4A. Jefferson lost out to Woodward in 2019-2020 before winning the 4A title again in 2021 and the 5A championship last season.

In Class 4A, defending-champion Lovett won the Class 2A championship before reclassifying two classes up and successfully defending the title last season. The Lions are trying for the team’s 17th-overall and 14th traditional title.

Gilmer returns as the two-time defending 3A champion as it tries for the program’s 20th overall championship and 11th traditional title. The Bobcats won four Class 4A titles from 2013-2016 and had seven championships in nine years from 2008-2016.

In Class 2A, Rockmart enters the championship bracket after winning two traditional titles in the past three seasons, with the 2021 title coming in 3A. The Yellow Jackets have 14 overall titles, 11 of those from the traditional championships. The class also saw past champions Social Circle (2A in 2015-2019, now Class A), Chattooga (2A in 2020, now Class A) and Lovett (2A in 2022, now 4A) leave due to last year’s reclassification cycle.

Social Circle returns as the Class A defending champion and is trying for the team’s 13th overall title and seventh traditional title. The Redskins won five titles from 2015-2019 before taking the championship last season.

LADIES, IT’S YOUR TURN

After the vacation of last year’s championship, the girls event is wide open. Due to an ineligible wrestler, Chestatee was forced to surrender its title – a rarity in the history of the GHSA -- after finishing in first place with 82 points ahead of Carrollton (52), Gilmer (52) and Jackson County (44). Carrollton is coming off a repeat championship at the Team Duals competition and enters as a favorite. Gilmer and Jackson County also return for a chance for a title.