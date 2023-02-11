Starr’s Mill ties history, wins fourth-straight title at GHSA dance championships in Macon

The Panthers won the Class 5A-6A championship in each of the past three seasons before classifying down to Class 3A-4A and successfully defending. Starr’s Mill finished atop the Jazz and Pom events to secure the championship.

Mill Creek’s streak of four-straight titles came to an end with a runner-up finish to first-time champion Peachtree Ridge in the Class 7A event. Peachtree Ridge had not won a single segment in the past four seasons before winning the Hip Hop segment to capture this year’s title ahead of runner-up Mill Creek.