Starr’s Mill ties history, wins fourth-straight title at GHSA dance championships in Macon

Starr’s Mill won the Class 3A-4A state championship to become the second-ever program to win four consecutive state titles as the GHSA Championship Dance competition came to a close at the Centreplex in Macon.
The Panthers won the Class 5A-6A championship in each of the past three seasons before classifying down to Class 3A-4A and successfully defending. Starr’s Mill finished atop the Jazz and Pom events to secure the championship.
Mill Creek’s streak of four-straight titles came to an end with a runner-up finish to first-time champion Peachtree Ridge in the Class 7A event. Peachtree Ridge had not won a single segment in the past four seasons before winning the Hip Hop segment to capture this year’s title ahead of runner-up Mill Creek.
Starr’s Mill’s crosstown-rival McIntosh won the Class 5A-6A state title, marking the Chiefs’ second championship but first since 2019 when it won in Class 4A-5A. The Chiefs won the Jazz portion to finish ahead of runner-up Etowah, which was trying for its first-ever title.
In Class A-2A, Stilwell Arts won the Jazz and Pom portions of the event to capture the team’s third title while successfully defending last year’s championship. Runner-up Booker T. Washington last won a state title in 2019 in Class A-3A.
2023 GHSA Dance State Champions
Class 7A - Peachtree Ridge
Class 5A-6A - McIntosh
Class 3A-4A – Starr’s Mill
A-2A – Stilwell Arts
Credit: GHSA Dance
