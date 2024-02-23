Spring sports scores from Thursday

Baseball
Cass 8, St. Francis Academy 0
Clarke Central 0, Athens Academy 0
Crisp County 14, Westover 4
Early County 18, Monroe 13
Gainesville 13, East Jackson 1
Georgia Military 17, Central-Macon 2
Lincoln County 6, Augusta Prep Day 4
Manchester 13, Carver-Columbus 8
McEachern 16, New Manchester 1
North Atlanta 13, Woodland-Cartersville 3
Northgate 3, East Coweta 0
Oglethorpe County 22, Cross Creek 3
Paideia 5, Southwest DeKalb 4
Peach County 10, Hardaway 1
Roswell 11, North Springs 2
Southeast Whitfield 12, Coosa 4
Strong Rock Christian 14, Bulloch Academy 6
Taylor County 12, Jordan 0
Vidalia 6, Hawkinsville 3
Weber 7, Mount Vernon, GA 1
Wesleyan 7, Fellowship Christian 5
Boys Soccer
Forest Park 7, Mundy’s Mill 0
Heritage-Newnan 6, Lakeview Academy 0
Holy Innocents’ 11, Miller Grove 0
Islands 5, New Hampstead 1
Jeff Davis 4, Dodge County 1
Savannah Christian 5, Johnson-Savannah 0
Woodville-Tompkins 5, Claxton 1
Girls Soccer
Baldwin 6, Dublin 4
Bryan County 1, Screven County 0
Claxton 4, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Islands 6, New Hampstead 0
Kendrick 1, Carver-Columbus 0
Mt. Paran Christian 6, Mt. Pisgah Christian 1
Putnam County 14, Glenn Hills 0
Rabun Gap 8, Commerce 0
Southeast Whitfield 7, Coahulla Creek 0
Woodward Academy 10, Weber 0
Boys Lacrosse
Allatoona 18, Vera 3
East Forsyth 11, Northview 4
Greenbrier 10, Grovetown 0
North Cobb 17, East Paulding 0
North Paulding 15, St. Pius X 2
Girls Lacrosse
Cambridge 12, Chattahoochee 6
Decatur 15, Northview 3
Johns Creek 16, North Forsyth 7
Lakeside-Evans 16, AC Flora 2
Lexington 21, Evans 0
Mill Creek 18, Brookwood 0
Milton 18, Buford 5
Mountain View 19, Archer 0
Parkview 19, Norcross 0
Roswell 17, Lovett 6
Westminster 11, Alpharetta 10
Whitewater 17, East Paulding 3
