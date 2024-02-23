High School Sports Blog

Spring sports scores from Thursday

Lowndes players celebrate their 5-2 win against Parkview in game two to win the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won the GHSA baseball 7A state championship series 2-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

Baseball

Cass 8, St. Francis Academy 0

Clarke Central 0, Athens Academy 0

Crisp County 14, Westover 4

Early County 18, Monroe 13

Gainesville 13, East Jackson 1

Georgia Military 17, Central-Macon 2

Lincoln County 6, Augusta Prep Day 4

Manchester 13, Carver-Columbus 8

McEachern 16, New Manchester 1

North Atlanta 13, Woodland-Cartersville 3

Northgate 3, East Coweta 0

Oglethorpe County 22, Cross Creek 3

Paideia 5, Southwest DeKalb 4

Peach County 10, Hardaway 1

Roswell 11, North Springs 2

Southeast Whitfield 12, Coosa 4

Strong Rock Christian 14, Bulloch Academy 6

Taylor County 12, Jordan 0

Vidalia 6, Hawkinsville 3

Weber 7, Mount Vernon, GA 1

Wesleyan 7, Fellowship Christian 5

Boys Soccer

Forest Park 7, Mundy’s Mill 0

Heritage-Newnan 6, Lakeview Academy 0

Holy Innocents’ 11, Miller Grove 0

Islands 5, New Hampstead 1

Jeff Davis 4, Dodge County 1

Savannah Christian 5, Johnson-Savannah 0

Woodville-Tompkins 5, Claxton 1

Girls Soccer

Baldwin 6, Dublin 4

Bryan County 1, Screven County 0

Claxton 4, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Islands 6, New Hampstead 0

Kendrick 1, Carver-Columbus 0

Mt. Paran Christian 6, Mt. Pisgah Christian 1

Putnam County 14, Glenn Hills 0

Rabun Gap 8, Commerce 0

Southeast Whitfield 7, Coahulla Creek 0

Woodward Academy 10, Weber 0

Boys Lacrosse

Allatoona 18, Vera 3

East Forsyth 11, Northview 4

Greenbrier 10, Grovetown 0

North Cobb 17, East Paulding 0

North Paulding 15, St. Pius X 2

Girls Lacrosse

Cambridge 12, Chattahoochee 6

Decatur 15, Northview 3

Johns Creek 16, North Forsyth 7

Lakeside-Evans 16, AC Flora 2

Lexington 21, Evans 0

Mill Creek 18, Brookwood 0

Milton 18, Buford 5

Mountain View 19, Archer 0

Parkview 19, Norcross 0

Roswell 17, Lovett 6

Westminster 11, Alpharetta 10

Whitewater 17, East Paulding 3

