Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King among teams seeking new head coaches

Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King and Hawkinsville are looking for new coaches.
Damien Wimes confirmed to GHSF Daily that Southwest DeKalb won’t be renewing his contract despite a six-year record of 39-24 with two region titles. Southwest DeKalb slumped to 2-8 this season after losing five games by six points or less. Southwest DeKalb is Wimes’ alma mater.
M.L. King, another DeKalb County school, also made a change, parting ways with Deante Lamar after six seasons. Lamar led the Lions to their first winning season in six years in 2019 (7-4), but M.L. King has won just two games each of the past three seasons.
Shane Williamson has stepped down at Hawkinsville after four seasons, his 21st overall as a head coach. The Red Devils haven’t had a winning season since its 2014 Class A championship team and were 11-29 in four seasons with Williamson.
