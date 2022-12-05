Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King among teams seeking new head coaches

Damien Wimes confirmed to GHSF Daily that Southwest DeKalb won’t be renewing his contract despite a six-year record of 39-24 with two region titles. Southwest DeKalb slumped to 2-8 this season after losing five games by six points or less. Southwest DeKalb is Wimes’ alma mater.

M.L. King, another DeKalb County school, also made a change, parting ways with Deante Lamar after six seasons. Lamar led the Lions to their first winning season in six years in 2019 (7-4), but M.L. King has won just two games each of the past three seasons.