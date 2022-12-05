ajc logo
Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King among teams seeking new head coaches

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King and Hawkinsville are looking for new coaches.

Damien Wimes confirmed to GHSF Daily that Southwest DeKalb won’t be renewing his contract despite a six-year record of 39-24 with two region titles. Southwest DeKalb slumped to 2-8 this season after losing five games by six points or less. Southwest DeKalb is Wimes’ alma mater.

M.L. King, another DeKalb County school, also made a change, parting ways with Deante Lamar after six seasons. Lamar led the Lions to their first winning season in six years in 2019 (7-4), but M.L. King has won just two games each of the past three seasons.

Shane Williamson has stepped down at Hawkinsville after four seasons, his 21st overall as a head coach. The Red Devils haven’t had a winning season since its 2014 Class A championship team and were 11-29 in four seasons with Williamson.

Click here to see the complete list of coaching openings, which number 27.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

