Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Calhoun 2, Piedmont, GA 0
Campbell 17, Wheeler 3
Campbell 8, Wheeler 0
Carrollton 5, Paulding County 0
Chattooga 10, Southeast Whitfield 1
Coahulla Creek 8, Murray County 5
Dade County 5, Armuchee 1
Dalton 14, Rome 1
Darlington 7, Walker 1
East Paulding 11, Douglas County 1
First Presbyterian 8, Southland Academy 5
Harrison 11, North Paulding 0
Lanier County 11, Clinch County 0
North Springs 7, Chapel Hill 0
Rockmart 21, North Murray 1
Sonoraville 4, Calhoun 0
Starr’s Mill 12, McIntosh 4
Stratford Academy 4, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Telfair County 7, Hawkinsville 2
Wesleyan 14, Pace Academy 5
Volleyball
Athens Academy 2, Horizon Christian Ac 0
Athens Academy 2, Lanier Christian 0
Druid Hills 0, Galloway School 0
Evans 3, Alleluia Community 1
Glynn Academy 2, Appling County 0
Habersham Central 3, Stephens County 0
Harris County 2, Houston County 1
Harris County 2, Ola 0
Hillgrove 3, Kell 0
Jackson County 2, Cherokee Bluff 0
Jackson County 2, East Jackson 0
JFCA 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1
Kendrick 2, Hardaway 0
Miller Grove 2, Stone Mountain 0
North Forsyth 2, Tallulah Falls 0
North Hall 2, Flowery Branch 0
North Paulding 3, South Paulding 0
Perry 2, Luella 1
Rockdale County 2, Lovejoy 0
Rockdale County 2, McDonough 0
Stone Mountain 2, McNair 0
Tallulah Falls 2, Lanier 0
Tallulah Falls 2, Lumpkin County 0
Wheeler 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0
Whitewater 2, Hampton 0
Whitewater 2, Upson-Lee 0