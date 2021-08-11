ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

By Seth EllerbeeScore Atlanta
46 minutes ago

See the rest of the scores below.

Softball

Calhoun 2, Piedmont, GA 0

Campbell 17, Wheeler 3

Campbell 8, Wheeler 0

Carrollton 5, Paulding County 0

Chattooga 10, Southeast Whitfield 1

Coahulla Creek 8, Murray County 5

Dade County 5, Armuchee 1

Dalton 14, Rome 1

Darlington 7, Walker 1

East Paulding 11, Douglas County 1

First Presbyterian 8, Southland Academy 5

Harrison 11, North Paulding 0

Lanier County 11, Clinch County 0

North Springs 7, Chapel Hill 0

Rockmart 21, North Murray 1

Sonoraville 4, Calhoun 0

Starr’s Mill 12, McIntosh 4

Stratford Academy 4, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Telfair County 7, Hawkinsville 2

Wesleyan 14, Pace Academy 5

Volleyball

Athens Academy 2, Horizon Christian Ac 0

Athens Academy 2, Lanier Christian 0

Druid Hills 0, Galloway School 0

Evans 3, Alleluia Community 1

Glynn Academy 2, Appling County 0

Habersham Central 3, Stephens County 0

Harris County 2, Houston County 1

Harris County 2, Ola 0

Hillgrove 3, Kell 0

Jackson County 2, Cherokee Bluff 0

Jackson County 2, East Jackson 0

JFCA 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1

Kendrick 2, Hardaway 0

Miller Grove 2, Stone Mountain 0

North Forsyth 2, Tallulah Falls 0

North Hall 2, Flowery Branch 0

North Paulding 3, South Paulding 0

Perry 2, Luella 1

Rockdale County 2, Lovejoy 0

Rockdale County 2, McDonough 0

Stone Mountain 2, McNair 0

Tallulah Falls 2, Lanier 0

Tallulah Falls 2, Lumpkin County 0

Wheeler 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0

Whitewater 2, Hampton 0

Whitewater 2, Upson-Lee 0

