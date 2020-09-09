X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball

Buford 8, Winder-Barrow 0

Central-Talbotton 13, Southeast Whitfield 0

Crisp County 3, Pike County 2

Georgia Military 6, Glascock County 0

Hawkinsville 5, Treutlen 3

Heritage-Catoosa 10, Cedartown 0

Hillgrove 13, Marietta 5

Kennesaw Mountain 13, Sprayberry 1

Marist 13, Woodward Academy 1

McEachern 13, Campbell 1

Oglethorpe County 24, Laney 0

Pataula Charter 6, Miller County 5

Taylor County 14, Jordan 0

Union County 9, Fannin County 0

Veterans 8, Ware County 0

Vidalia 11, Jeff Davis 5

Wayne County 3, Coffee 1

Wilcox County 2, Johnson County 1

Worth County 14, Fitzgerald 0

Volleyball

Buford 2, Central Gwinnett 0

Buford 2, Dacula 0

Cartersville 2, Cass 0

Cartersville 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Dacula 2, Central Gwinnett 0

Dade County 2, Chattooga 0

Dade County 2, Ringgold 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Landmark Christian 1

Gilmer 0, Jackson County 0

Harlem 2, Cross Creek 0

Hebron Christian 2, Galloway School 0

Hebron Christian 2, Providence Christian 0

Islands 2, New Hampstead 0

Islands 2, Woodville-Tompkins 1

Jackson County 2, Chestatee 0

LaGrange 2, Haralson County 1

Morgan County 2, Harlem 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, King’s Ridge 0

North Cobb Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0

Oak Mountain, AL. 2, Villa Rica 0

Parkview 2, Loganville Christian 0

Parkview 2, Winder-Barrow 1

Prince Avenue 2, Madison County 0

Prince Avenue 2, Stephens County 0

Rome 2, Douglas County 0

South Paulding 2, Douglas County 0

St. Francis 3, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Stratford Academy 2, Mt. de Sales 0

Woodland-Cartersville 2, Adairsville 0

