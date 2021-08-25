ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Softball

Bacon County 11, Toombs County 4

Bainbridge 14, Monroe 0

Brookwood 7, Parkview 6

Calhoun 17, Hiram 0

Campbell 20, Pebblebrook 0

Carrollton 13, Douglas County 0

Cartersville 5, Cass 3

Central-Carroll 4, Cedartown 2

Chamblee 15, Clarkston 0

Chattahoochee 10, Johns Creek 1

Chattooga 10, Murray County 2

Coosa 1, Pepperell 0

Denmark 12, Forsyth Central 1

Discovery 11, Meadowcreek 3

East Forsyth 8, Cherokee Bluff 1

Eastside 10, Apalachee 2

Elbert County 3, Washington-Wilkes 0

Evans 2, Lakeside-Evans 1

Fannin County 15, Gordon Central 2

Georgia Military 4, Academy For Classical Education 1

Glascock County 17, GSIC 0

Holy Innocents’ 20, Walker 0

Jones County 10, Union Grove 0

LaFayette 8, Ringgold 7

Lakeside-DeKalb 17, Westlake 1

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, North Murray 2

Lanier County 9, Irwin County 2

Madison County 20, Cedar Shoals 1

Midtown 27, Jackson 5

Milton 15, Alpharetta 0

North Springs 19, New Manchester 8

Northgate 10, Griffin 1

Ola 17, Dutchtown 1

Peachtree Ridge 9, Collins Hill 7

Pelham 24, Seminole County 16

Pike County 11, Peach County 0

Rockmart 7, Adairsville 0

Social Circle 9, Lincoln County 0

Sonoraville 3, Coahulla Creek 1

St. Pius X 17, Southwest DeKalb 0

Starr’s Mill 7, Northside-Columbus 2

Stratford Academy 5, Mt. de Sales 1

Strong Rock Christian 22, Whitefield Academy 1

Tattnall Square 15, First Presbyterian 2

Telfair County 11, Wheeler County 1

Trion 13, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Veterans 8, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Washington 26, South Atlanta 9

Woodland-Stockbridge 14, Stockbridge 6

Volleyball

Arabia Mountain 3, McNair 0

Athens Academy 2, Collins Hill 0

Athens Academy 2, Grayson 0

Bremen 3, Cass 0

Brookstone 3, Shaw 0

Brookwood 3, Mountain View 0

Centennial 2, West Forsyth 1

Creekview 2, Calhoun 0

Cross Creek 2, RCTCM 0

Discovery 2, Meadowcreek 0

Discovery 2, Shiloh 0

Eagle’s Landing 2, Pike County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Locust Grove 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Trinity Catholic 0

East Coweta 2, Harris County 0

Etowah 3, Milton 1

Harris County 2, Konos Academy 0

Hart County 2, Banks County 0

Hebron Christian 3, South Gwinnett 0

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Rabun County 1

Lake Oconee Academy 2, East Hall 1

Lakeside-DeKalb 2, North Gwinnett 0

Loganville 2, Duluth 1

Morgan County 3, Lanier 0

North Gwinnett 2, Chattahoochee 1

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Heard County 0

Rabun County 2, Stephens County 1

RCTCM 2, Laney 0

Riverwood 3, North Atlanta 2

Rockmart 3, Trion 1

South Forsyth 2, Calhoun 1

Tattnall Square 2, Mt. de Sales 0

