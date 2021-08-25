Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Bacon County 11, Toombs County 4
Bainbridge 14, Monroe 0
Brookwood 7, Parkview 6
Calhoun 17, Hiram 0
Campbell 20, Pebblebrook 0
Carrollton 13, Douglas County 0
Cartersville 5, Cass 3
Central-Carroll 4, Cedartown 2
Chamblee 15, Clarkston 0
Chattahoochee 10, Johns Creek 1
Chattooga 10, Murray County 2
Coosa 1, Pepperell 0
Denmark 12, Forsyth Central 1
Discovery 11, Meadowcreek 3
East Forsyth 8, Cherokee Bluff 1
Eastside 10, Apalachee 2
Elbert County 3, Washington-Wilkes 0
Evans 2, Lakeside-Evans 1
Fannin County 15, Gordon Central 2
Georgia Military 4, Academy For Classical Education 1
Glascock County 17, GSIC 0
Holy Innocents’ 20, Walker 0
Jones County 10, Union Grove 0
LaFayette 8, Ringgold 7
Lakeside-DeKalb 17, Westlake 1
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, North Murray 2
Lanier County 9, Irwin County 2
Madison County 20, Cedar Shoals 1
Midtown 27, Jackson 5
Milton 15, Alpharetta 0
North Springs 19, New Manchester 8
Northgate 10, Griffin 1
Ola 17, Dutchtown 1
Peachtree Ridge 9, Collins Hill 7
Pelham 24, Seminole County 16
Pike County 11, Peach County 0
Rockmart 7, Adairsville 0
Social Circle 9, Lincoln County 0
Sonoraville 3, Coahulla Creek 1
St. Pius X 17, Southwest DeKalb 0
Starr’s Mill 7, Northside-Columbus 2
Stratford Academy 5, Mt. de Sales 1
Strong Rock Christian 22, Whitefield Academy 1
Tattnall Square 15, First Presbyterian 2
Telfair County 11, Wheeler County 1
Trion 13, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0
Veterans 8, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Washington 26, South Atlanta 9
Woodland-Stockbridge 14, Stockbridge 6
Volleyball
Arabia Mountain 3, McNair 0
Athens Academy 2, Collins Hill 0
Athens Academy 2, Grayson 0
Bremen 3, Cass 0
Brookstone 3, Shaw 0
Brookwood 3, Mountain View 0
Centennial 2, West Forsyth 1
Creekview 2, Calhoun 0
Cross Creek 2, RCTCM 0
Discovery 2, Meadowcreek 0
Discovery 2, Shiloh 0
Eagle’s Landing 2, Pike County 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Locust Grove 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Trinity Catholic 0
East Coweta 2, Harris County 0
Etowah 3, Milton 1
Harris County 2, Konos Academy 0
Hart County 2, Banks County 0
Hebron Christian 3, South Gwinnett 0
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Rabun County 1
Lake Oconee Academy 2, East Hall 1
Lakeside-DeKalb 2, North Gwinnett 0
Loganville 2, Duluth 1
Morgan County 3, Lanier 0
North Gwinnett 2, Chattahoochee 1
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Heard County 0
Rabun County 2, Stephens County 1
RCTCM 2, Laney 0
Riverwood 3, North Atlanta 2
Rockmart 3, Trion 1
South Forsyth 2, Calhoun 1
Tattnall Square 2, Mt. de Sales 0
