Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

Softball
Cartersville 13, Campbell 5
Cass 8, Blessed Trinity 4
Cedartown 8, Haralson County 4
Cedartown 9, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1
East Paulding 11, Campbell 3
East Paulding 4, Cartersville 0
Etowah 3, Coffee 2
Franklin County 5, Northgate 3
Franklin County 9, Banks County 3
Harrison 11, Woodland-Cartersville 7
Houston County 5, Collins Hill 4
Kell 7, Campbell 4
Lee County 5, Schley County 1
Lee County 5, Stephens County 1
North Forsyth 4, South Pointe, SC 1
North Gwinnett 7, Lassiter 2
Pope 7, Peachtree Ridge 3
Prince Avenue 12, Social Circle 9
Sandy Creek 7, Putnam County 0
Schley County 5, Lee County 4
Volleyball
Creekview 2, Harris County 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Apalachee 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dacula 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Hebron Christian 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Mill Creek 0
Flowery Branch 2, West Hall 0
Gainesville 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
Gainesville 2, Chestatee 0
Gainesville 2, East Hall 0
Gainesville 2, Lakeview Academy 0
Grayson 2, Jackson County 0
Harris County 2, Central-Carroll 1
Harris County 2, Dawson County 0
Harris County 2, Heritage-Newnan 0
Hebron Christian 2, Dacula 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, South Effingham 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, West Jessamine, KY. 0
Jackson 2, Strong Rock Christian 0
Jackson County 2, Archer 0
Jackson County 2, Chapel Hill 1
Jackson County 2, Ola 0
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Winder-Barrow 0
Loganville 2, Brookwood 0
North Forsyth 2, Harris County 1
North Gwinnett 2, Walnut Grove 0
North Hall 2, East Hall 0
North Hall 2, Lakeview Academy 0
North Hall 2, Lanier Christian 0
Parkview 2, North Gwinnett 0
Providence Christian 2, Brookwood 1
Starr’s Mill 2, East Coweta 0
Trinity Christian 2, East Coweta 0
Veterans 2, Jackson 1
Winder-Barrow 2, Dalton 0
Winder-Barrow 2, Duluth 1
