Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

High schools | 8 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball

Cartersville 13, Campbell 5

Cass 8, Blessed Trinity 4

Cedartown 8, Haralson County 4

Cedartown 9, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1

East Paulding 11, Campbell 3

East Paulding 4, Cartersville 0

Etowah 3, Coffee 2

Franklin County 5, Northgate 3

Franklin County 9, Banks County 3

Harrison 11, Woodland-Cartersville 7

Houston County 5, Collins Hill 4

Kell 7, Campbell 4

Lee County 5, Schley County 1

Lee County 5, Stephens County 1

North Forsyth 4, South Pointe, SC 1

North Gwinnett 7, Lassiter 2

Pope 7, Peachtree Ridge 3

Prince Avenue 12, Social Circle 9

Sandy Creek 7, Putnam County 0

Schley County 5, Lee County 4

Volleyball

Creekview 2, Harris County 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Apalachee 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dacula 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Hebron Christian 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Mill Creek 0

Flowery Branch 2, West Hall 0

Gainesville 2, Cherokee Bluff 1

Gainesville 2, Chestatee 0

Gainesville 2, East Hall 0

Gainesville 2, Lakeview Academy 0

Grayson 2, Jackson County 0

Harris County 2, Central-Carroll 1

Harris County 2, Dawson County 0

Harris County 2, Heritage-Newnan 0

Hebron Christian 2, Dacula 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, South Effingham 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, West Jessamine, KY. 0

Jackson 2, Strong Rock Christian 0

Jackson County 2, Archer 0

Jackson County 2, Chapel Hill 1

Jackson County 2, Ola 0

Kennesaw Mountain 2, Winder-Barrow 0

Loganville 2, Brookwood 0

North Forsyth 2, Harris County 1

North Gwinnett 2, Walnut Grove 0

North Hall 2, East Hall 0

North Hall 2, Lakeview Academy 0

North Hall 2, Lanier Christian 0

Parkview 2, North Gwinnett 0

Providence Christian 2, Brookwood 1

Starr’s Mill 2, East Coweta 0

Trinity Christian 2, East Coweta 0

Veterans 2, Jackson 1

Winder-Barrow 2, Dalton 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Duluth 1

