Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove highlights Class 3A weekend

It is one of several matchups this weekend that could go a long way toward determining region championships.

The state championship rematch brings memories of Sandy Creek’s controversial victory last season, when Travis Franklin scored on what was ruled a touchdown, but video replays clearly showed Franklin was tackled a yard short of the end zone.

The result of that game was the catalyst for the GHSA voting to allow video replays in the championship games this season.

In 2023, Cedar Grove has fallen short in its pre-region tests, beating Dutchtown 34-33 and Collins Hill 37-26, but losing to Monarch (Fla.) 50-42, Westlake 46-41, Mill Creek 56-35 and Carver (Ala.) 13-9. The Saints are coming off a 41-0 victory against Douglass, and Sandy Creek moved past Carver-Atlanta 20-15 in the region openers last week.

-- The Region 8 front-runner will emerge when No. 2 Stephens County travels to Hart County. Both teams are 2-0 in the league with Stephens beating Monroe Area and Franklin County and Hart County moving past Franklin County and Oconee County.

--- In Region 7, undefeated and No. 6-ranked Lumpkin County will host White County (4-3, 2-1) to try to keep its record flawless. Junior quarterback Cal Faulkner and senior back Mason Sullens have the Indians in uncharted territory. Faulkner is 72-of-102 passing for 803 yards and eight touchdowns, and Sullens has 177 carries for 1,302 yards and 21 touchdowns. Faulkner has eight touchdown runs. A victory would tie the greatest start in school history (8-0) which happened in 1967 under coach Don Thompkins.

-- In Region 1, No. 9 Carver-Columbus (5-3, 3-0) will be at home against Monroe (5-2, 2-1) to try to stay alone at the top of the league standings. Carver is coming off a 24-7 victory against Crisp County (4-4, 1-2); Monroe beat Dougherty (4-4, 1-2) 22-16 last week.

-- In Region 8, No. 10 Monroe Area (4-3, 1-1) will face Oconee County (2-5, 1-1) for the No. 3 spot in the league standings. Both teams have not played since Oct. 6. Monroe Area lost to Stephens County 38-7 and beat Hebron 17-14 on Oct. 6. Oconee beat Hebron 29-21 but lost to Hart County 27-16 on Oct. 6.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Calvary Day (7-0, 4-0) at Savannah Country Day (5-1, 3-1)

2. (2) Stephens County (7-0, 2-0) at Hart County (4-3, 2-0)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (3-5, 1-0) vs. No. 7 Sandy Creek (6-2, 1-0)

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1, 2-0) does not play.

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2, 3-1) at Beach (1-6, 1-3)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (7-0, 3-0) vs. White County (4-3, 2-1)

7. (7) Sandy Creek (6-2) at No. 3 Cedar Grove (3-5, 1-0)

8. (8) Morgan County (7-1, 3-0) does not play.

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (5-3, 3-0) vs. Monroe (5-2, 2-1)

10. (10) Monroe Area (4-3, 1-1) at Oconee County (2-5, 1-1)