Sandy Creek-Buford boys matchup highlights 3A basketball weekend

Top-ranked Sandy Creek will play Class 7A No. 9 Buford on Friday in the three-day Lemon Street Classic at Marietta in a matchup that highlights the weekend’s Class 3A holiday basketball schedule.
The Patriots (7-1) are coming off a 64-31 victory against Gainesville on Dec. 15. Sandy Creek’s only loss of the season came against Class 7A No. 1 Grayson (64-63) Nov. 25 in a Thanksgiving event at Jackson-Atlanta. Sandy Creek has two victories against ranked teams – Division I No. 1 Mount Vernon (57-54) and Class 4A No. 10 Fayette County (57-35).
Buford (8-1) lost to Class 7A No. 5 Newton on Dec. 2, but the Wolves have not faced another ranked team this season.
- Second-ranked Douglass (9-4) will be active in Kentucky this weekend. The Astros defeated Christian County of Kentucky 63-44 Wednesday and will play Marshall County of Kentucky on Thursday. Senior Noah Treadwell and junior Joshua Mickell each scored 18 points to lead the Astros against Christian County. Junior Jacob Mickell added 15 points. Douglass led 32-11 at the half.
- In the Cayce Roundball Classic in West Columbia (S.C.), No. 3 Cross Creek (6-4) beat Sumter (S.C.) 69-52 Tuesday to stop a two-game losing streak against out-of-state opponents. Cross Creek lost to Rock Creek Christian of Maryland on Dec. 9 and fell to North Augusta (S.C.) 50-49 on Dec. 12. The Razorbacks will play Providence Day (N.C.) on Thursday.
- Fourth-ranked Cedar Grove (5-4) will play Sumter County in the Creek Christmas Classic at Meadowcreek, hoping to rebound after losing to Tucker 52-46 on Dec. 16. The Saints will face Class 7A No. 10 Valdosta 0n Friday.
- Undefeated Hebron Christian (10-0) is ranked No. 5 and will take a break after beating Union Grove 62-51 Dec. 16. The Lions will face Class A Division I No. 5 St. Francis on Jan. 3.
In girls play:
-- Top-ranked Hebron Christian (9-2) will not play this weekend, but is coming off back-to-back losses in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Az. The Lions lost to Long Island Lutheran 61-54 and Montverde Academy 63-52 after beating Hazel Green 59-48 on Monday.
-- No. 2-ranked Wesleyan (9-1) is coming off a 73-66 victory against Class A Division I No. 1 St. Francis on Dec. 12. The Wolves will play West Hall on Jan. 5 at home.
-- No. 3-ranked Pickens (10-0) will face North Cobb Christian at Fannin County on Thursday and North Cobb on Friday. The Dragons defeated Fannin County 56-45 Tuesday.
-- No. 4-ranked Carver-Columbus (6-1) is coming off a 71-22 victory against Shaw and will play Class 4A No. 5 Hardaway in the Muscogee County Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
-- No. 5 White County (11-1, 2-1) beat Union County 79-41 Tuesday and will play Habersham Central on Friday at home.
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cross Creek
4. Cedar Grove
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Richmond Academy
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
