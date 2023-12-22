Sandy Creek-Buford boys matchup highlights 3A basketball weekend

Top-ranked Sandy Creek will play Class 7A No. 9 Buford on Friday in the three-day Lemon Street Classic at Marietta in a matchup that highlights the weekend’s Class 3A holiday basketball schedule.

The Patriots (7-1) are coming off a 64-31 victory against Gainesville on Dec. 15. Sandy Creek’s only loss of the season came against Class 7A No. 1 Grayson (64-63) Nov. 25 in a Thanksgiving event at Jackson-Atlanta. Sandy Creek has two victories against ranked teams – Division I No. 1 Mount Vernon (57-54) and Class 4A No. 10 Fayette County (57-35).

Buford (8-1) lost to Class 7A No. 5 Newton on Dec. 2, but the Wolves have not faced another ranked team this season.