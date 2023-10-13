Rabun County faces Elbert County to determine Region 8 pecking order

Rabun County defeated Elbert 41-21 last season.

Rabun County is coming off a 49-13 victory against St. Francis. The Wildcats’ only blemish was a 35-0 loss to Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County in Week 2. Elbert’s only loss also came in Week 2 – 55-35 against Class 4A Madison County. The Blue Devils are coming off a 34-16 victory against Whitefield Academy.

Rabun averages 201 rushing yards and 192 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove is 82-of-133 passing for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns – 10 to senior Willie Goodwyn, who has 27 receptions for 647 yards. Four other players each have a touchdown reception. Rabun sophomore Reid Giles leads the run game with 57 carries for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. Truelove and sophomore Noah English each have four rushing touchdowns.

Elbert County averages 124 passing yards and 112 rushing and is led by quarterback Braydon Scarborough. Scarborough, a senior, is 93-of-139 passing for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has rushed 22 times for three touchdowns. Junior Jayvyn Hickman is 27-of-55 passing for 404 yards and five touchdowns.

The Blue Devils’ run game is led by junior Jacari Barnett, who has 177 carries for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior Brady Dickerson and senior Eli Harris each have five touchdown receptions. Dakhovin Winn has three touchdown receptions, and Tr’Rikis Jones has two.

Teams not playing this week in Class A Division I include No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (second week) and No. 9 Mount Vernon. In Class A Division II, No. 2 Greene County, No. 4 Macon County, No. 7 Jenkins County, No. 9 Aquinas and No. 10 Telfair County are idle.

Class A Division I schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1) will not play for second consecutive week.

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0, 1-0) vs. East Laurens (2-4)

3. (3) Trion (6-0, 2-0) at Chattooga (1-6, 0-3)

4. (4) Rabun County (6-1) vs. No. 5 Elbert County (6-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (5-2, 1-0) vs. Jefferson County (0-7, 0-1)

7. (7) Commerce (6-1) vs. Athens Christian (0-6)

8. (8) Lamar County (5-2) at Temple (4-3)

9. (10) Mount Vernon (5-2) does not play.

10. (NR) Bryan County (6-1, 1-0) vs. Screven County (2-4)

Class A Division II Schedule

1. (1) Schley County (6-0) vs. Taylor County (5-1, 3-0)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0) does not play.

3. (3) Manchester (5-1) vs. Greenville (1-5, 1-2)

4. (4) Macon County (4-2, 2-2) does not play.

5. (5) Clinch County (6-1, 1-0) vs. Turner County (2-5, 0-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (6-2) vs. Christian Heritage (2-4)

7. (8) Jenkins County (7-0, 1-0) does not play.

8. (7) Early County (6-1, 6-0) at Class A Division I Brooks County (1-5)

9. (9) Aquinas (6-1, 2-0) does not play.

10. (10) Telfair County (6-0, 2-0) does not play.