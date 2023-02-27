Quarterfinal preview: Ten No. 1 teams must take to the road

“We play in tournaments on the road throughout the season in preparation for the state tournament, so my team should be prepared for the challenge,’’ said Dunn, whose team is a reigning state champion with a 29-1 record, its only loss to No. 1 Brookwood of Class 7A.

Also traveling this week will be Wheeler’s boys, the No. 1 Class 7A team. They’re playing at No. 3 McEachern in a game that matches the GHSA’s No. 1 senior prospect, Wheeler guard Isaiah Collier, against the No. 1 junior prospect, McEachern forward Ace Bailey.

Wheeler was ranked No. 1 a year ago when it lost the coin flip and traveled and fell short against Grovetown, the eventual 6A champion.

River Ridge’s girls suffered the same Class 6A misfortune last year. They were No. 1 but lost on the road to Lovejoy, the eventual champion. Ranked No. 1 again, River Ridge is on the road Tuesday against Marist, the 2022 Class 4A champion.

Other No. 1 girls teams traveling will be Holy Innocents’ to No. 10 Trinity Christian in 4A and St. Francis to No. 6 Lamar County in A Division I.

Other No. 1 boys teams traveling will be Alexander to No. 4 Jonesboro in Class 6A, McDonough to No. 8 Westover in 4A, Columbia to No. 7 Windsor Forest in 2A and Mount Vernon to No. 9 Temple in A Division I.

Six No. 1 teams are playing at home. They are Eagle’s Landing’s boys (5A), Greenforest’s boys (A Division II), Brookwood’s girls (7A), Kell’s girls (5A), Hebron Christian’s girls (3A) and Lake Oconee Academy’s girls (A Division II).

Of course, many teams don’t give a flip about coin tosses or home-court advantage. Union Grove is one. The 22-year-old Henry County school is celebrating having either of its teams in the quarterfinals for the first time.

The boys team beat McIntosh 61-60 on the road last weekend and will play at Chapel Hill in the Class 5A quarters Wednesday. Union Grove’s girls won at Northside-Columbus and will play at Maynard Jackson on Tuesday. Union Grove basketball teams had been 0-12 in state tournaments until this year.

Other teams in quarters for the first time are Chestatee’s girls, Mount Zion-Carroll’s girls, North Paulding’s girls and Mount Vernon’s boys. Oglethorpe County’s girls are in the quarters for the first time since 1957, and Benedictine’s boys are in for the first time since 1959.

After this round, home-court edge won’t be a factor. The 32 quarterfinal winners will play again Friday and Saturday on neutral courts, most of them at college arenas. The finals are March 8-11 at the Macon Coliseum.