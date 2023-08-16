Preseason all-state: Walker 1 of 4 Schley County players on Class A Division II team

Class A Division II

*Best player: Zayden Walker, Schley County. Walker got this title last season but missed several early games. He still had 12 tackles for losses, three sacks and 19 hurries at linebacker, his recruited position, and rushed for 365 yards after running for more than 1,000 as a freshman.

*Best position: Wide receiver. Their college suitors say it all: Jalewis Solomon (Auburn), B.J. Gibson (Florida State) and Jeremy Bell (Indiana).

*Most highly recruited: Amir Jackson, Portal. He’s a four-star recruit who plays tight end and defensive back. He’s committed to Florida. That’s among seniors. Juniors in this class are Walker and Manchester DL Justus Terry, both top-20 national recruits.

*That’s interesting: Jackson has started since he was a freshman on top-10 basketball teams. He has averaged a double-double for his career. He was his football team’s leading receiver and second-leading tackler.

*Snubbed: Portal RB/QB/DB Elijah Coleman was Region 2′s athlete of the year.

*Underrated: Schley’s Jay Kanazawa has thrown for 5,950 yards and 63 touchdowns for his career and will finish top 20 all-time in those categories if he adds another 3,266-yard, 35-TD season that he produced in 2022.

*What else is news: Aquinas’ two preseason all-state picks were limited to seven games apiece last season because of injuries. QB Jim Franklin passed for 1,545 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Aquinas LB Clark Jackson had a team-leading 11 tackles.

Offense

QB - Jim Franklin, Aquinas, Jr.

QB - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County, Sr.

RB - Quavion Cooper, Manchester, Jr.

RB - Semaj Jenkins, Lincoln County, Sr.

WR - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Sr.

WR - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County, Sr.

TE - Amir Jackson, Portal, Sr.

OL - Wyatt Halstead, Schley County, Sr.

OL - Elijah Cobb, Clinch County, Sr.

OL - Ashton Davis, Johnson County, Sr.

OL - Boppy Hilliard, Wilcox County, Sr.

OL - Trey Turner, Lincoln County, Sr.

ATH - Jeremy Bell, Clinch County, Sr.

K - Cecil Young, Marion County, Sr.

Defense

DL - Derrick Irons, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.

DL - Justus Terry, Manchester, Jr.

DL - B’Anthony Wade, Early County, Sr.

DL - Kevin Wynn, Greene County, Jr.

LB - Jordan Beasley, Bowdon, Sr.

LB - Clark Jackson, Aquinas, Sr.

LB - Josh Taylor, Johnson County, Sr.

LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County, Jr.

DB - Daryus Bryant, Manchester, Sr.

DB - Ja’mari Hamilton, Charlton County, Sr.

DB - Bryan “B.J.” Jones, Lanier County, Jr.

DB - Jamichael Jones, Bowdon, Jr.

P - Rhett Rodgers, Wheeler County, Sr.

