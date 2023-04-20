BreakingNews
Pre-Playoff Baseball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Hillgrove moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 and the rest of the poll remained in tact with No. 1 Parkview, Denmark, Kennesaw Mountain, North Gwinnett and Walton rounding out the top 5. In Class 6A, Blessed Trinity returned to No. 2 behind top-ranked Houston County after former No. 2 Lassiter dropped four-straight heading into the playoffs and slid to No 4 behind No. 3 Pope. North Atlanta holds down the No. 5 spot and enters the playoffs with a tremendous 17-game winning streak. In Class 5A, Loganville used a 12-game winning streak to move up to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Greenbrier as No. 1 Cartersville and No. 2 McIntosh headline the poll. Centennial moved up to No. 9 and sent Jefferson to No. 10 and the rest of the poll did not see a shift.

In Class 4A, North Oconee took over No. 1 after closing out a 2-1 series win over No. 2 Cherokee Bluff—who was previously ranked No. 1. West Laurens moved up to No. 5 and Holy Innocents’ shakes up the poll at No. 8 after securing a top seed. In Class 3A, No. 1 Harlem lost its first game of the season to Morgan County, but remains No. 1. Savannah Christian holds down No. 2 and Pickens replaced Calvary Day at No. 3. Long County moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 and Ringgold moved up from No. 9 to No. 5.

In Class 2A, North Cobb Christian improved from No. 5 to No. 2 and Redan closes out the regular season at No. 8. Class A Division I No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian rides a 17-game win-streak into the playoffs and Whitefield Academy made a jump from No. 7 to No. 4. In Class A Division II, ECI moved into the top 5 and Schley County moved up a spot to No. 3.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Denmark

3. Kennesaw Mountain

4. North Gwinnett

5. Walton

6. Cherokee

7. East Coweta

8. Hillgrove

9. Forsyth Central

10. South Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Pope

4. Lassiter

5. North Atlanta

6. Tift County

7. North Forsyth

8. Woodward Academy

9. River Ridge

10. Woodstock

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. McIntosh

3. Loganville

4. Greenbrier

5. Locust Grove

6. Villa Rica

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Cambridge

9. Centennial

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. Cedartown

4. LaGrange

5. West Laurens

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Benedictine

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Whitewater

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Pickens

4. Calvary Day

5. Long County

6. Ringgold

7. Gordon Lee

8. Wesleyan

9. Lumpkin County

10. Franklin County

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. North Cobb Christian

3. Mt. Paran

4. Jeff Davis

5. Model

6. Appling County

7. ELCA

8. Redan

9. Walker

10. Brantley County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Metter

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Irwin County

6. King’s Ridge

7. Athens Christian

8. Social Circle

9. Pepperell

10. Crawford County

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Schley County

4. Wilcox County

5. ECI

6. Baconton Charter

7. Lanier County

8. Clinch County

9. Washington-Wilkes

10. Seminole County

Back to Top