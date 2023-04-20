Pre-Playoff Baseball Rankings

In Class 4A, North Oconee took over No. 1 after closing out a 2-1 series win over No. 2 Cherokee Bluff—who was previously ranked No. 1. West Laurens moved up to No. 5 and Holy Innocents’ shakes up the poll at No. 8 after securing a top seed. In Class 3A, No. 1 Harlem lost its first game of the season to Morgan County, but remains No. 1. Savannah Christian holds down No. 2 and Pickens replaced Calvary Day at No. 3. Long County moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 and Ringgold moved up from No. 9 to No. 5.

In Class 2A, North Cobb Christian improved from No. 5 to No. 2 and Redan closes out the regular season at No. 8. Class A Division I No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian rides a 17-game win-streak into the playoffs and Whitefield Academy made a jump from No. 7 to No. 4. In Class A Division II, ECI moved into the top 5 and Schley County moved up a spot to No. 3.