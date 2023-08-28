Notable results from Week 2: Marietta reaches 600-victory milestone

1. Marietta 20, West Forsyth 19: Marietta became the 23rd school in Georgia and the first in Cobb County to reach 600 all-time victories. Marietta is 600-445-29 in a history that dates to 1902, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Richmond Academy (598) and Glynn Academy (592) are within reach of the milestone this season.

2. Northgate 24, Starr’s Mill 21: With a goal line stand in the final seconds, Northgate recorded one of the week’s biggest upsets when it defeated Starr’s Mill, which was projected as a 19-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Northgate had failed to score a point against the Panthers in the past four meetings. Starr’s Mill, which lost to East Coweta last week, is 0-2 for the first time since 2016.

3. Stephens County 35, Rabun County 0: Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County came in as a four-point underdog after losing 14-7 in 2022. Rabun County was shut out for the first time since a 34-0 playoff loss to Greater Atlanta Christian in 2013 and held to fewer than 10 points for just the fourth time since then. Rabun was ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I.

4. Campbell 26, Kennesaw Mountain 15: Campbell, a 14-point underdog, ended a 16-game losing streak against fellow Cobb County schools and avenged last year’s 45-14 loss to the Mustangs. It was the Spartans’ first victory against a Cobb team since they defeated Wheeler 35-23 on Oct. 20, 2017. Campbell is 1-1 in coach Jeff Phillips’ first season.

5. Bradwell Institute 26, Liberty County 13: Bradwell Institute had lost 10 of the past 11 meetings with its rival but turned the tables on 11-point favorite Liberty County. Bradwell Institute, which broke a school-record 30-game losing streak with a 20-9 victory over Greenbrier in 2022, is 1-1 this season. Bradwell leads the series with Liberty 14-11.

Worth noting: Callaway, a 14-point underdog, avenged a 2022 loss with a 27-10 victory over Cedartown, which went on to be the Class 4A runner-up last year. Cedartown’s 47-7 win last season’s was Callaway’s most-lopsided loss since a 42-0 defeat against Jackson in 2005. … Greene County is 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 24-14 victory over 16-point favorite Morgan County, which won last year’s game 43-22. Morgan County leads the series 31-25-1 and had won 10 of the past 11 meetings. … Lakeview Academy got its first victory in two tries under first-year coach Lee Coleman when it defeated 19-point favorite Athens Christian 57-19. Lakeview moved to the GIAA last year after spending its first 15 seasons in the GHSA. … Madison County beat 12-point favorite Elbert County 55-35 for its ninth victory in a series that Elbert leads 28-9-1. Elbert County was No. 4 in Class A Division I last week, the highest-ranked opponent that Madison County has ever beaten. … Sonoraville picked up its first-ever victory against Darlington with a 39-20 win in a game it entered as a 12-point underdog. Darlington outscored Sonoraville 195-84 in the first five games of the series, with no game closer than 10 points.

