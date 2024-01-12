No.4-ranked Carver-Columbus boys, girls seem primed to make playoff runs

The Carver-Columbus boys and girls teams each are ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A top-10 polls, and both programs are primed for late-season success based on playoff experience.
Carver’s boys won state titles in 1971 and 2019, and the girls lost in the 2017 title game before winning 3A championships in 2019 and 2021.
The boys are 14-0, 1-0 in Region 1-3A after beating Columbus 63-51 on Jan. 4. The girls are 9-5 overall, 1-0 in league play after defeating Columbus 80-28 on Jan. 4.
Junior Tony Montgomery is scoring 22.7 points per game with four rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the boys team. Sophomores Champ Simpson (10 points per game) and Jakobe Caslin (10 points, five rebounds, two assists per game) have been strong contributors.
The boys will take on Crisp County in a league game Friday before hosting Thomasville on Saturday.
On the girls side, senior Jazmin Thornton is scoring 16 points with six rebounds and three steals per game to lead the team. Senior Aubri Wilkins adds 15 points with three rebounds, three steals and two rebounds per game. Junior Camryn Thomas adds nine points with three rebounds and four steals per game.
The girls are coming off an 82-54 victory against Texas’ Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy on Saturday and will travel to Crisp County on Friday for its next league game before hosting Thomasville on Saturday.
AJC top-10 rankings
Class 3A boys
1. Sandy Creek
2. Monroe
3. Hebron Christian
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Cross Creek
6. Cedar Grove
7. Douglass
8. Dougherty
9. Monroe Area
10. Johnson-Savannah
Class 3A girls
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Cross Creek
7. Hart County
8. Dawson County
9. Mary Persons
10. Calvary Day
