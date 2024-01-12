No.4-ranked Carver-Columbus boys, girls seem primed to make playoff runs

The Carver-Columbus boys and girls teams each are ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A top-10 polls, and both programs are primed for late-season success based on playoff experience.

Carver’s boys won state titles in 1971 and 2019, and the girls lost in the 2017 title game before winning 3A championships in 2019 and 2021.

The boys are 14-0, 1-0 in Region 1-3A after beating Columbus 63-51 on Jan. 4. The girls are 9-5 overall, 1-0 in league play after defeating Columbus 80-28 on Jan. 4.