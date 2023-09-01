National rankings: Slight drop for some of Georgia’s top teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

4. (4) Buford

14. (14) Hughes

18. (11) Mill Creek

24. (22) Walton

41. (25) Colquitt County

44. (40) Carrollton

46. (35) Parkview

49. (49) Westlake

83. (NR) Benedictine

USA Today

(*Top 25)

8. Buford

10. Hughes

14. Mill Creek

24. Colquitt County

*Note: First poll of season

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

9. (11) Hughes

15. (16) Colquitt County

18. (18) Carrollton

21. (36) Walton

27. (27) Gainesville

39. (44) Parkview

47. (53) Mill Creek

63. (66) Ware County

69. (73) Grayson

76. (43) Milton

78. (90) Creekside

84. (85) Westlake

88. (NR) Rome

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (8) Mill Creek

11. (7) Buford

12. (11) Hughes

19. (30) Walton

21. (22) Westlake

27. (15) Colquitt County

39. (51) Ware County

41. (41) Lee County

43. (54) Roswell

52. (75) Benedictine

53. (64) Carrollton

54. (47) Cedar Grove

55. (74) Parkview

59. (79) Gainesville

68. (88) Grayson

70. (98) Thomas County Central

78. (71) Norcross

79. (NR) Creekside

86. (85) Rome

91. (NR) Coffee

High School Football America

(Top 100)

5. (4) Buford

15. (13) Colquitt County

17. (17) Hughes

21. (23) Mill Creek

27. (28) Walton

34. (35) Carrollton

65. (69) Gainesville

76. (85) Roswell

89. (98) Westlake

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Buford

13. (15) Colquitt County

15. (17) Hughes

18. (18) Mill Creek

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (8) Buford

12. (11) Colquitt County

14. (14) Hughes

23. (24) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (8) Buford

16. (17) Colquitt County

18. (19) Hughes

