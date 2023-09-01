National rankings: Slight drop for some of Georgia’s top teams

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
40 minutes ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

4. (4) Buford

14. (14) Hughes

18. (11) Mill Creek

24. (22) Walton

41. (25) Colquitt County

44. (40) Carrollton

46. (35) Parkview

49. (49) Westlake

83. (NR) Benedictine

USA Today

(*Top 25)

8. Buford

10. Hughes

14. Mill Creek

24. Colquitt County

*Note: First poll of season

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

9. (11) Hughes

15. (16) Colquitt County

18. (18) Carrollton

21. (36) Walton

27. (27) Gainesville

39. (44) Parkview

47. (53) Mill Creek

63. (66) Ware County

69. (73) Grayson

76. (43) Milton

78. (90) Creekside

84. (85) Westlake

88. (NR) Rome

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (8) Mill Creek

11. (7) Buford

12. (11) Hughes

19. (30) Walton

21. (22) Westlake

27. (15) Colquitt County

39. (51) Ware County

41. (41) Lee County

43. (54) Roswell

52. (75) Benedictine

53. (64) Carrollton

54. (47) Cedar Grove

55. (74) Parkview

59. (79) Gainesville

68. (88) Grayson

70. (98) Thomas County Central

78. (71) Norcross

79. (NR) Creekside

86. (85) Rome

91. (NR) Coffee

High School Football America

(Top 100)

5. (4) Buford

15. (13) Colquitt County

17. (17) Hughes

21. (23) Mill Creek

27. (28) Walton

34. (35) Carrollton

65. (69) Gainesville

76. (85) Roswell

89. (98) Westlake

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Buford

13. (15) Colquitt County

15. (17) Hughes

18. (18) Mill Creek

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (8) Buford

12. (11) Colquitt County

14. (14) Hughes

23. (24) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (8) Buford

16. (17) Colquitt County

18. (19) Hughes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Fall-like temps to kick off college football, holiday weekend
51m ago

Credit: Austin Steele for the AJC

The Jolt: Dozens of Georgia mayors call for legislation to curb gun violence
49m ago

Credit: John Spink

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Hurricane Donald blows a crazy course of hostility through Georgia
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Hurricane Donald blows a crazy course of hostility through Georgia
1h ago

Separate shootings in Gwinnett County kill 3, injure 2
1h ago
The Latest

4 Questions with Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward
54m ago
List: Regions projected to have most competitive races for titles
1h ago
Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday
9h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
17h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
21h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top