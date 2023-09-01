National rankings: Slight drop for some of Georgia’s top teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
4. (4) Buford
14. (14) Hughes
18. (11) Mill Creek
24. (22) Walton
41. (25) Colquitt County
44. (40) Carrollton
46. (35) Parkview
49. (49) Westlake
83. (NR) Benedictine
(*Top 25)
8. Buford
10. Hughes
14. Mill Creek
24. Colquitt County
*Note: First poll of season
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
9. (11) Hughes
15. (16) Colquitt County
18. (18) Carrollton
21. (36) Walton
27. (27) Gainesville
39. (44) Parkview
47. (53) Mill Creek
63. (66) Ware County
69. (73) Grayson
76. (43) Milton
78. (90) Creekside
84. (85) Westlake
88. (NR) Rome
(Top 100)
7. (8) Mill Creek
11. (7) Buford
12. (11) Hughes
19. (30) Walton
21. (22) Westlake
27. (15) Colquitt County
39. (51) Ware County
41. (41) Lee County
43. (54) Roswell
52. (75) Benedictine
53. (64) Carrollton
54. (47) Cedar Grove
55. (74) Parkview
59. (79) Gainesville
68. (88) Grayson
70. (98) Thomas County Central
78. (71) Norcross
79. (NR) Creekside
86. (85) Rome
91. (NR) Coffee
(Top 100)
5. (4) Buford
15. (13) Colquitt County
17. (17) Hughes
21. (23) Mill Creek
27. (28) Walton
34. (35) Carrollton
65. (69) Gainesville
76. (85) Roswell
89. (98) Westlake
(Top 25)
5. (5) Buford
13. (15) Colquitt County
15. (17) Hughes
18. (18) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
10. (8) Buford
12. (11) Colquitt County
14. (14) Hughes
23. (24) Carrollton
(Top 25)
7. (8) Buford
16. (17) Colquitt County
18. (19) Hughes
