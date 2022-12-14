ajc logo
X

National rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes cement spots as Georgia’s top teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings. Final national rankings will be released next week.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

3. (5) Mill Creek

14. (15) Hughes

21. (12) Carrollton

32. (31) Buford

33. (29) Colquitt County

43. (63) Ware County

51. (56) North Cobb

52. (38) Cedar Grove

63. (62) Gainesville

71. (64) Walton

75. (NR) Sandy Creek

77. (NR) Benedictine

79. (77) Westlake

80. (87) Prince Ave. Christian

87. (89) Milton

100. (90) Rome

USA Today

(Top 25)

15. (17) Hughes

17. (24) Mill Creek

20. (24) Carrollton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

12. (18) Mill Creek

15. (17) Hughes

22. (20) Carrollton

30. (30) Colquitt County

36. (36) Buford

46. (45) Walton

49. (NR) Sandy Creek

53. (33) Cedar Grove

88. (87) Gainesville

91. (98) Ware County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (11) Mill Creek

10. (13) Hughes

17. (17) Buford

25. (26) Colquitt County

31. (37) Ware County

32. (18) Carrollton

51. (42) Cedar Grove

65. (51) Gainesville

67. (69) North Cobb

59. (82) Roswell

80. (81) Walton

81. (83) Thomas Co. Central

83. (91) Milton

84. (64) Cedartown

85. (NR) Benedictine

87. (88) Westlake

89. (92) Grayson

92. (87) Rome

High School Football America

(Top 100)

14. (15) Hughes

16. (18) Mill Creek

28. (31) Colquitt County

32. (20) Cedar Grove

35. (35) Buford

54. (26) Carrollton

77. (77) Walton

83. (82) North Cobb

92. (91) Milton

95. (NR) Gainesville

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (17) Mill Creek

11. (11) Hughes

19. (24) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

18. (22) Mill Creek

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday15h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
16h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
22h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Impressive rookie AJ Griffin helps Hawks stay afloat
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: Teams that scored at least 28 points in every game
1h ago
All-region teams: Walton’s Hecklinski, Woods take top honors in 5-7A
1h ago
All-region teams: Lambert’s Tyre named 6-7A player of the year
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
16h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top