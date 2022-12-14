National rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes cement spots as Georgia’s top teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings. Final national rankings will be released next week.
(Top 100)
3. (5) Mill Creek
14. (15) Hughes
21. (12) Carrollton
32. (31) Buford
33. (29) Colquitt County
43. (63) Ware County
51. (56) North Cobb
52. (38) Cedar Grove
63. (62) Gainesville
71. (64) Walton
75. (NR) Sandy Creek
77. (NR) Benedictine
79. (77) Westlake
80. (87) Prince Ave. Christian
87. (89) Milton
100. (90) Rome
(Top 25)
15. (17) Hughes
17. (24) Mill Creek
20. (24) Carrollton
(Top 100)
12. (18) Mill Creek
15. (17) Hughes
22. (20) Carrollton
30. (30) Colquitt County
36. (36) Buford
46. (45) Walton
49. (NR) Sandy Creek
53. (33) Cedar Grove
88. (87) Gainesville
91. (98) Ware County
(Top 100)
7. (11) Mill Creek
10. (13) Hughes
17. (17) Buford
25. (26) Colquitt County
31. (37) Ware County
32. (18) Carrollton
51. (42) Cedar Grove
65. (51) Gainesville
67. (69) North Cobb
59. (82) Roswell
80. (81) Walton
81. (83) Thomas Co. Central
83. (91) Milton
84. (64) Cedartown
85. (NR) Benedictine
87. (88) Westlake
89. (92) Grayson
92. (87) Rome
(Top 100)
14. (15) Hughes
16. (18) Mill Creek
28. (31) Colquitt County
32. (20) Cedar Grove
35. (35) Buford
54. (26) Carrollton
77. (77) Walton
83. (82) North Cobb
92. (91) Milton
95. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 25)
10. (17) Mill Creek
11. (11) Hughes
19. (24) Buford
(Top 25)
18. (22) Mill Creek
